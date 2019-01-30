2019 JAMB / UTME: Important Information For Candidates

The JAMB / UTME is once again upon us. JAMB commenced the sale of registration forms, for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Due to some difficulties associated with the registration, it comes as no surprise that candidates still find it difficult to register.

In order to avoid such difficulties, all prospective candidates before registering should know the following;

The 2019 JAMB/UTME registration period will last for six weeks.

JAMB has banned the use of wristwatches and pens in exam halls.

JAMB has barred cybercafés from registering candidates

The registration pin costs of N3, 500.

The JAMB/UTME CBT examination will commence in March.

It is advisable for candidates to acquire the 2019 JAMB brochure and syllabus.

Lastly, the Interswitch JAMB registration platforms make registration easy and stress-free!

Interswitch recently announced the opening of its JAMB registration platforms that allows candidates to register for the 2019 UTME without breaking a sweat.

For a seamless and reliable registration process, all you have to do is follow these five easy steps:

Send your “First Name Middle Name Last Name” to short code “55019”. A text is sent to you acknowledging receipt of the request. A processing code is sent to you via SMS. You take the code to Quickteller App/Web, Bank Branch, or Quickteller Paypoint Agent Location, then provide a unique ID to proceed with the payment. Pay via Quickteller App/Web, Bank Branch, or Quickteller Paypoint Agent Location.

Easy right? JAMB registration has never been easier. These platforms are reliable, user-friendly and very secure.

So what are you waiting for? Send your details to “55019” NOW!!