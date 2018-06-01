2019: Femi Falana to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

AT THE RIGHT TIME, GOVERNMENT WILL TAKE OVER YOUR UNIVERSITY AND LIBRARY BECAUSE THEY WERE SET UP WITH PUBLIC FUNDS By Femi Falana

“Our country is undergoing serious crises of governance but we must be very careful so that we do not allow those who destroyed the country, those who ruined the nation to pose as the saviour of our people.”

“There’s somebody living very close to this place who has been parading himself as the saviour of our people; this guy ruled the country for 11 ½ years cumulatively – 3 ½ years under the military, eight years under a civilian dispensation. And even wanted to do a third term but Nigerians rejected him. Obasanjo was military head of state between February 1976 and October 1, 1979. He was president from 1999 to 2007.”

“The guy is going round the country now, claiming to have solutions to our problems; I wish to say here and we are challenging him to name one thing that he did, any problem of the country that he solved.”

“On the contrary, this guy wasted $16billion to generate darkness for the country. This guy formed and took over the resources of the country blindly under what he called blind trust.”

“Nigeria is the only country in the world where a sitting president and a sitting vice-president established private universities when the government refused to fund public universities and other tertiary institutions.”

“Gani went to court to challenge the extortion of state governments and contractors by a man who realised about N7billion to set up a so-called library”

“Under the constitution, any gift received while you are in office, other than customary gifts, is forfeitable to the state; therefore, at the right time, this country, when it is properly organised, will take over all those universities and libraries that were set up with public funds and that may be sooner than you think.”

– Activist lawyer; Femi Falana (SAN) speaking at the 80th posthumous birthday for Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN)