Not too Young to Run Bill Gets Buhari’s Assent

President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his administration’s third anniversary promise by signing into law, the `Not Too Young To Run Bill’.

While signing the bill on Thursday, the president, in a jocular mood, ‘appealed’ to young people to defer their presidential ambitions till after the 2019 general elections.

He tweeted as follows:

Muhammadu Buhari

✔@MBuhari

At 2.30pm today May 31, 2018, I signed into law the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill, a landmark piece of legislation that was conceived, championed and accomplished by young Nigerians. The Bill has now become an Act of Parliament. It is a historic day for Nigeria.

President Buhari had on Tuesday in his Democracy Day broadcast, pledged to sign the bill.

He congratulated the young people over the signing of the bill, and urged them to be more enterprising and self-sustaining.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly in July 2017 to alter Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the Constitution to reduce the age qualification for president, from 40 to 30; House of Representatives membership, from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership, from 30 to 25.

President Buhari, however, noted that the new bill did not tamper with the age qualifications for governor and the senate, which remained at 35.