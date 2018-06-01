Former NIPR President Dr. Rotimi Oladele Hands Over to New President Malam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo

The immediate past President of The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Rotimi Oladele has officially handed over to the new President Malam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo.

The handing over ceremony took place today 31st May 2018 at the Radio House Press Centre in Abuja.

Hon. Minister for information and culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed inaugurated the 22-member Council led by the President, Mallam Moukhtar Sirajo before the immediate past President, Dr Rotimi Oladele, officially handed over to the new President.

The Institute is run by a 22-member Governing Council made up of 17 elected members and 5 nominees of the Federal Government. The Newly Elected Members of Council of Institute include the President and Chairman of Council, Mukhtar Sirajo – Kaduna and Vice President, Adewale Adeniyi – Osun. Others: Ethel Agbeyegbe – Lagos, Nkechi Ali-Balogun – Lagos, Samuel Oseloka – Rivers, Ibrahim Mohammed – Adamawa, Ohaeri Osondu – FCT, Chinkwe Ikenyi – Abia, Kabiru Aminu Garba – Bauchi, B.A.C. Obiefuna – Anambra, Haroun Audu – Plateau, Akin Ricketts – Cross River, Raphael Abimbola – Ondo, Sule Yau Sule – Kano, Joseph Fanafa – Benue, Emmanuel Dandaura – Nasarawa and Obot Udoette – Akwa Ibom.

The Government Nominees include; Hajiya Maryam Isa Mele, Alhaji Bola Osifeso, Donald Awunah, Peter Dama and Timothy Oyedeji.

Also elected is Comptroller of Customs Wale Adeniyi as Vice President alongside 15 other members of the Governing Council of the Institute.

The new President of NIPR, Mr Sirajo had served seven different governors of Kaduna State, both military and civilian as Chief Press Secretary, Special Adviser and Director General (Media & Publicity) between 1992 and 2007. He had served as Vice President of the Institute from 2013 to 2018.