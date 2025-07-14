1980 AFCON Winner In Critical Condition, Battles For Life

Kadiri Ikhana, a former Super Eagles defender and member of Nigeria’s victorious 1980 Africa Cup of Nations squad, is currently fighting for his life at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Auchi, Edo State. The 68-year-old ex-international was transferred to the facility for emergency blood transfusion and intensive medical care following a rapid deterioration in his health.

The news was confirmed on Monday morning by former Nigerian captain Segun Odegbami, who revealed that Ikhana’s condition had worsened significantly, prompting his transfer to the specialist hospital. “Ikhana has been transferred to the specialist hospital after his condition deteriorated significantly,” Odegbami said.

Austin Braimoh, the immediate past Chairman of the South-South Police Service Commission, is reportedly footing the football legend’s growing medical bills to ensure he receives the urgent care he needs. Ikhana, fondly known as “Kawawa,” remains a revered figure in Nigerian football history.

Ikhana rose to prominence in the late 1970s as a defender for Bendel Insurance FC, before becoming a key part of the Green Eagles squad that secured Nigeria’s first AFCON title with a 3-0 victory over Algeria in Lagos in 1980. After retiring from playing, he transitioned into coaching, where he established himself as one of the most successful coaches in Nigerian domestic football, winning numerous titles and nurturing young talent.

In recognition of his contributions to the sport, Ikhana was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). He also served as an ambassador for Air Peace and remained active in football advocacy even after stepping away from coaching. His current health crisis has once again highlighted the recurring concerns over the welfare of retired Nigerian footballers. The lack of robust support systems for former athletes has drawn criticism, especially in light of recent deaths within the football community.

Just two weeks ago, Nigeria mourned the passing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who died at age 61 after a brief illness. The repeated tragedies have sparked calls for better healthcare and welfare provisions for ex-internationals who once brought pride to the nation.