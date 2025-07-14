Katsina Declares Monday Free To Honour Former President Buhari

The Katsina State Government has declared Monday, July 14, 2025, as a work-free day to honour the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Sunday at the age of 83.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, on Sunday evening. According to the statement, the decision was taken by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to allow residents and workers in the state to mourn the passing of the former Nigerian leader.

“The Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, CON, has declared Monday, 14th July 2025, as a work-free day in the State. This follows the demise of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who died earlier this evening of today (13th July 2025) in London,” the statement read.

Governor Radda described Buhari as “a great leader, a hero, a true democrat and a patriotic elder statesman whose life was dedicated to the service of Nigeria.” He extended his condolences to the late president’s family, the people of Katsina State, and the entire nation.

He also prayed for Allah’s mercy on Buhari’s soul and for his admittance into Aljannatul Firdaus. The statement noted that further details regarding burial arrangements would be announced in due course.