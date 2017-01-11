Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, January 10, halted positive run and move southwards as lead market indices dropped 0.88 percent.

As such, the All share Index depreciated by 233.98 points to close the day at 26,346.24 points from the gain of 328.83 points on Monday when the ASI closed at 26,580.22 points.

Market breadth closed negative with 19 gainers paired against 25 losers. Cutix led the day’s decliners with descended by 9.52 percent to close at N1.71.

Caverton dropped 9.30 percent to close at 78 kobo per share, 7up depreciated 9.10 percent to close at N111.40, Fidson fell 4.51 percent to close at N1.27 per share, while May Baker depreciated 4.26 percent to close at 90 kobo per share.

Conversely, UAC-Prop, topped the leading stocks by 5 percent to close at N3.15 per share, Continenetal Reinsurance followed with an increase of 4.76 percent to close at N1.10 per share, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company grew 4.63 percent to close at N2.71 per share.

Air Service appreciated 4.40 percent to close at N2.61 per share and Wapic gained 3.85 percent to close at 54 kobo per share.

At the end of the day’s transactions investors exchanged 219 million units of shares valued at N1.4 billion in 3,423 deals.