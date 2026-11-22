KEY POINTS

Borno State has inaugurated 500 housing units and 2,000 semi-permanent shelters in Mayanti, Bama LGA.

The projects include a primary and junior secondary school with 32 classrooms.

Returning residents will also receive farming support, including access to tractors and 280 hectares of cultivated farmland.

MAIN STORY

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has inaugurated 500 housing units, 2,000 semi-permanent shelters and a school in Mayanti, Bama Local Government Area, as part of efforts to resettle residents displaced by insurgency.

The governor also commissioned Mayanti Primary and Junior Secondary School, which consists of four blocks containing eight classrooms each.

The projects are intended to support the return of residents to communities affected by years of insecurity and restore access to basic services.

During the inauguration on Saturday, Zulum commended residents for returning to their ancestral community and pledged continued government support for security, infrastructure and livelihoods.

“Reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation are the fulcrum of this administration. So far, we have resettled many communities, and I am happy that Mayanti is back on track,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The inauguration combines housing, education and agricultural support in an effort to make the return of displaced residents more sustainable.

Rebuilding homes alone does not necessarily restore a community’s economy. Residents also need access to schools, farmland, transport links and opportunities to earn a living.

Zulum said improved connectivity between Bama and Banki had helped revive commercial activities and improve the livelihoods of people affected by the insurgency.

“One of the reasons that we are happy is the interconnectivity between Bama and Banki, which has enhanced commercial activities and improved the means of livelihood of many victims of insurgency,” he said.

The development of transport links is particularly relevant to residents seeking to resume farming and trade, although the extent of the economic recovery was not quantified.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Lawan Wakilbe, said the construction committee he chaired had facilitated the cultivation of 280 hectares of farmland.

He added that returning residents had been given free access to tractors to support agricultural activities and accelerate economic recovery.

Zulum also expressed condolences to the military and volunteer forces over the loss of personnel during construction of the projects.

WHAT’S NEXT

The state government’s reconstruction and resettlement programme is expected to continue supporting the return of displaced residents through housing, infrastructure, education and livelihood interventions.

For Mayanti, the immediate priority will be ensuring that the new facilities and agricultural support translate into sustained access to basic services and economic activity.

BOTTOM LINE

Borno’s latest resettlement projects provide returning residents in Mayanti with housing, classrooms and farming support. Their longer-term impact will depend on sustained security and whether residents can rebuild their livelihoods in the community.