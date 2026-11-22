KEY POINTS

UNICEF has urged governments and other stakeholders to involve children in policies and decisions affecting their lives.

The organisation called for greater investment in children’s health, nutrition, education and protection.

Bauchi State’s First Lady urged stronger action against child poverty, child marriage, violence and abuse.

MAIN STORY

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for greater involvement of children in policies and decisions affecting their future, urging governments and communities to listen to their concerns and aspirations.

Dr Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of UNICEF’s Bauchi Field Office, made the call on Saturday in Bauchi during the commemoration of the 2026 International Children’s Day.

Represented by Abdurahman Ado, Rafique said children’s opinions should influence decisions affecting their lives.

She said this year’s theme, “Choose a Future for Children”, highlighted the need to include children in discussions about their future.

“We must listen to their concerns and expectations,” she said.

THE ISSUES

Rafique called for increased investment in children’s health, nutrition, education and protection, describing the first 1,000 days of life as critical to their growth and development.

She stressed that adequate healthcare and nutrition during this period were important for children’s development.

The UNICEF official also identified poverty, insecurity, gender inequality, disability and geographical location as barriers preventing some children from accessing quality education.

She urged stakeholders to address these inequalities and ensure that every child had equal access to learning opportunities.

Rafique said children’s development remained under pressure from poverty, conflict and climate change, calling on governments, communities and development partners to strengthen efforts to protect their rights.

Addressing the children at the event, she encouraged them to speak up and share their aspirations.

“Let us choose to invest in children, protect them, educate them and listen to them,” she said.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Dr Aisha Mohammed, said every child deserved protection, education, good health and equal opportunities to fulfil their potential.

She urged stakeholders to strengthen efforts to protect children’s rights and improve access to quality education and healthcare.

Mohammed also called for action against child poverty, child marriage, violence, abuse and other harmful practices.

“Investing in children is not a favour; it is a responsibility and one of the greatest investments any government or society can make,” she said.

“Every child deserves a safe environment, quality education, good healthcare, proper nutrition and the opportunity to grow with dignity and confidence,” she added.

Mohammed described the programme as an opportunity for children to participate in presentations, panel discussions and exhibitions.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar Baba, commended UNICEF and other development partners for supporting basic education.

The calls made at the event place responsibility on government institutions, communities and development partners to improve children’s access to education, healthcare and protection, while creating opportunities for them to participate in decisions affecting their lives.

BOTTOM LINE

UNICEF wants children to have a voice in decisions shaping their future, alongside greater investment in their welfare. Addressing barriers such as poverty, insecurity and unequal access to education will be central to turning that commitment into meaningful improvements.