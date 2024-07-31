Zenith Bank To Make N290bn Via Rights Issue And Public Offer

Zenith Bank Plc’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO), Dame Adaora Umeoji, announced the bank’s intentions to raise N290 billion through a rights issue and public offer yesterday in Lagos.

She spoke during the signing of the bank’s rights issue and public offer. The capital increase complies with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) updated minimum capital requirements for commercial banks.

This action represents a major turning point in the bank’s previously disclosed capital-raising plan, which aims to strengthen the capital basis and growth trajectory of all of its businesses, both banking and non-banking.

The subscription offer offers 2,767,251,036 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N36.50, while the rights issue offers 5,232,748,964 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N36.00 a share.

It allows existing shareholders the opportunity to purchase additional shares in proportion to their current holdings and is being offered on the basis of one new ordinary share for every six existing ordinary shares held as of July 24.

Conversely, the public offer for subscriptions is open to the general public and aims to attract new investors. Speaking at the ceremony, the bank’s GMD and CEO expressed enthusiasm about the rights issue and public offer.

Dame Umeoji said: “Today (yesterday), we signed the transaction documents with respect to Zenith Bank’s N290 billion rights issue and public offer. This is slightly above the N230 billion required for us to meet the CBN’s minimum recapitalization demand.” We are extremely pleased with the level of enthusiasm we have already seen from our existing shareholders for the rights issue.

“Beyond existing shareholders, incorporating a public offer is crucial to ensuring that our customers, who are not yet shareholders, can have the opportunity to join in the ownership of this premium brand.”

Mame Umeoji explained that in terms of Tier-1 capital, Zenith Bank has been adjudged by The Banker and Financial Times to be number one in Nigeria and the only Nigerian bank in the top 600 banks globally. Also, over the years, we have consistently rewarded our esteemed shareholders.

“Specifically, in the last five years, the bank has maintained its record as the highest dividend-paying bank in Nigeria. In 2023, the bank set a record as the only Nigerian bank to pay a dividend of N4 per share,” Dame Umeoji said.

According to her, the proceeds from the capital raise will be channeled towards expanding banking operations across Africa and internationally, investing in technology infrastructure, and supporting working capital on an ongoing basis.

She expressed optimism that, given the bank’s track record of profitability and consistency in creating wealth for shareholders, the capital raise will be a resounding success. She assured prospective investors that Zenith Bank will maintain its leadership in dividend payout in the years ahead and encouraged them to invest in value and in Zenith Bank.

She also expressed her profound gratitude to the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, whose vision over 34 years ago laid the foundation for a reputable, dominant, globally recognised financial institution known for innovation, superior performance, and the creation of premium value for all stakeholders.

The Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Oladele Sotubo, commended the management of Zenith Bank for their commitment to the transaction, which provides an opportunity for existing shareholders to consolidate their position and welcomes new investors to join the journey towards the future of Zenith Bank. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity for Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited to lead and guide the execution of the transactions.

Speaking further, Sotubo said: “A combined offer that is both a rights issue and a public offer confirms Zenith Bank’s position as a pacesetter and a role model, which will undoubtedly spur more transactions in the capital market.”

The lead issuing house is Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited. The joint issuing houses are: Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments Limited, CardinalStone Partners Limited, Meristem Capital Limited, Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, and Vetiva Advisory Services Limited. The offer will open on August 1 and close on September 9.

Zenith Bank has provided a robust suite of platforms for the rights issue and public offer. Applications can be made through any of Zenith Bank’s electronic channels: Zenith Bank Internet Banking, Zenith Bank Mobile Application, Zenith Bank Corporate Internet Banking, Zenith Bank branches nationwide, and the NGX Invest platform.