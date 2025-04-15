Yields On Nigerian Treasury Bills Climb Above 21% Before Auction

Yields on Nigerian Treasury Bills surged past the 21% mark in the secondary market, driven by a wave of investor repositioning ahead of an anticipated primary market auction. The spike comes amid reduced naira holdings by investors and heightened activity in longer-dated instruments.

According to CardinalStone Limited, average yields rose by 8 basis points (bps) to settle at 21.13%, with notable upward pressure at the long (+18bps) and mid (+17bps) segments of the curve. The uptick reflects sustained selling activity and shifting investor sentiment.

Market activity opened the week on a mixed note. Foreign portfolio investors continued to exit positions, while domestic investors maintained a bullish stance, especially at the longer end of the curve.

Yields on specific tenors rose significantly, with the 4-Sep and 8-Jan bills gaining 20 bps and 132 bps, respectively. The 26-Mar paper also experienced wide bid-offer spreads, trading between 19.60% and 19.10%, according to TrustBanc Financial Group.

Despite the pressure on yields, buying interest persisted in select maturities such as the 5-Feb and 26-Mar bills, driven by attractive rates and ample system liquidity. The short end of the curve saw a marginal yield decline of 2 bps, led by demand for the 73-day to maturity bill, which dropped 3 bps.

Conversely, yields expanded at the mid (+20 bps) and long (+25 bps) segments, fueled by selloffs in the 164-day (+39 bps) and 269-day (+132 bps) maturities. Meanwhile, the Open Market Operations (OMO) segment saw a 10 bps decline in average yields, closing at 29.2%.

Analysts expect the current market trend to persist in the short term, with further yield adjustments likely as investors continue to react to primary auction outcomes and FX market developments.

Money Market Rates Climb Amid Liquidity Pressure From FX Sales

