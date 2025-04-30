World Safety Day: Adedeji Stresses Collective Responsibility For Workplace Safety

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, has underscored the importance of workplace safety, emphasising that it is a shared responsibility that must be embedded in organisational culture.

Speaking at an event marking the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Adedeji stated that no meaningful progress can be achieved in an environment where the well-being of employees is not prioritised. He described FIRS staff as the agency’s most valuable asset, noting that the organisation’s achievements would not have been possible without their dedication.

“Our workers are our prized assets. Their safety, health, and well-being are non-negotiable, We must treat safety not as a box-ticking policy, but as a collective commitment and daily practice.” Adedeji said.

In recognition of his leadership in promoting safety, Adedeji was decorated as a Safety Champion by the National Safety Institute and Agency. His remarks were contained in a statement issued by his Technical Assistant on Media, Sikiru Akinola.

Highlighting FIRS’s commitment to workplace safety, Adedeji revealed that the agency has been recognised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity as one of the most safety-compliant government institutions in Nigeria.

Reflecting on this year’s global theme, “The Impacts of Digitalisation and AI on Workers’ Safety and Health,” Adedeji noted that while digital transformation offers immense benefits, it also presents emerging risks that must be managed responsibly.

FIRS adopted a complementary sub-theme—“Enhancing Tax Compliance through AI while Safeguarding Employees’ Well-being”—which, according to Adedeji, underscores the agency’s dual focus on innovation and employee welfare.

“As we embrace Artificial Intelligence, digitise our processes, and modernise tax administration, we remain deeply committed to protecting the mental health, physical safety, and overall well-being of our workforce,” he said.

To reinforce this commitment, Adedeji signed the FIRS Safety Commitment Statement, symbolising leadership accountability and organisational buy-in for a safety-first culture.

“Every FIRS office, every digital tool we adopt, and every innovation we implement must uphold the dignity, security, and health of our people,” he affirmed.