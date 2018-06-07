World Cup: 2.4 million Tickets Sold, More Still Available at FIFA.com/tickets

With just seven days to go until the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in Russia, FIFA can confirm that 2,403,116 tickets have been allocated to football fans all around the world since sales started in September 2017. Most of them have gone to Russian fans (871,797), followed by fans from the USA (88,825), Brazil (72,512), Colombia (65,234), Germany (62,541), Mexico (60,302), Argentina (54,031), Peru (43,583), China (40,251), Australia (36,359) and England (32,362) – the top-ten countries from abroad. International demand accounts for 54%. Since last minute sales are ongoing until 15 July, these figures are subject to change.

Additional tickets available on FIFA.com/tickets on 8 June

In accordance with the ticket sales structure and in line with FIFA’s efforts to make as many tickets as possible available directly to football fans, more than 100,000 tickets, which were previously reserved for other FIFA constituent groups, will be made available at FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on 8 June, 23:00 Moscow time (22:00 Central European Time). This concerns tickets for all matches and includes category 4 tickets, which are exclusively reserved for Russian residents, for selected games. Fans are advised to place their orders as soon as tickets go on sale as high demand is expected and tickets are likely to sell out very quickly.

A traffic light system on FIFA.com/tickets will give fans an indication about ticket availability. Due to the possibility of tickets being continuously resold through FIFA.com/tickets, tickets for specific matches, which at some point could be unavailable, may possibly become available again.

Tickets for seats with partially obstructed view available for purchase for Russian residents

Due to the overwhelming interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and in line with previous editions of the competition, an additional inventory of tickets for seats with a partially obstructed view will also be made available for purchase at FIFA.com/tickets on 8 June, 23:00 MSK. These tickets will be available for Russian residents only, at a special discounted price of 50% of the price for a CAT4 ticket for the respective match.

Tickets for seats with a partially obstructed view will have a restricted sight of the pitch of up to 50%. These tickets may be located anywhere within the stadium blocks and, as with all other tickets, they cannot be exchanged for other seats.

Payment methods

Tickets may be purchased online by using Visa payment cards or Visa Checkout. Visa is the official payment services partner of FIFA.

Ticket transfer and resale

A special ticket transfer and resale platform has been launched at FIFA.com/tickets, allowing ticket holders to change guests and resell their tickets in accordance with the set policies. FIFA reminds all fans that main ticket applicants cannot transfer their own tickets, but can transfer them from their original guests to other guests.

FIFA.com/tickets – the only official source

Given the remarkable level of interest from all over the world, FIFA would like to remind all football fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website on which to buy 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets. Tickets obtained from any other source will be automatically cancelled once identified and will not entitle the ticket holder to access the stadium or to any refund or other compensation. FIFA has recently welcomed the amendments to the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses, which significantly increase the fines that may be imposed regarding the unauthorised resale and distribution of tickets to up to 30 times the face value of the ticket.

FIFA regards the illicit sale and distribution of tickets as a serious issue and in cooperation with local authorities, including consumer protection agencies in numerous countries, strives to identify and curb unauthorised ticket sales. As a result, a number of unauthorised online ticket sale offers via websites and on social media in various countries have been removed in recent months

Special access tickets

FIFA has also made an allocation of tickets available for disabled people and people with limited mobility in accordance with the number of special access seats available in the 12 stadiums.

At the request of the Russian authorities, all fans attending matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup need to apply for a FAN ID – the official identity document issued to fans. Fans are encouraged to apply for this free document as soon as possible after they have received their ticket confirmation email.

A FAN ID and a valid ticket are required for fans to be able to enter the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums. Having a FAN ID gives fans additional benefits and services provided by the host country, such as visa-free entry to the Russian Federation, certain free inter-host city travel and free use of public transport on matchdays.