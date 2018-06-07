Latest FIFA Rankings – World / Africa

- June 7, 2018
FIFA Ranking

The recent flurry of pre-2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ friendly matches has left its mark on the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. The competition is precisely one week away from kickoff. FIFA has released its latest ranking of national teams, which is perfect timing for participating teams at the tournament to know each others caliber.

Nigeria is ranked 7th in Africa and 48th in the world.  See the list below for the top 10 countries in the FIFA ranking table globally and for Africa.

 

 

Ranking World Africa
1 Germany Tunisia
2 Brazil Senegal
3 Belgium Congo DR
4 Portugal Morocco
5 Argentina Egypt
6 Switzerland Ghana
7 France Nigeria
8 Poland Cameroon
9 Chile Burkina Fasso
10 Spain Mail

 

