Wizkidayo Highly Paid, Fully Booked for Next 3 Years

Wizkidayo Highly Paid, Fully Booked for Next 3 Years

By
- July 1, 2018
- in ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS, NEWSLETTER
87
0

Nigerian pop singer and songwriter Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been booked for shows for the next three years.

The ‘Soco’ crooner made the announcement on his Twitter handle @wizkidayo, where he wrote, “booked for three years”.

Wizkid has released several hit tracks this year including ‘Soco’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘Manya’ and ‘Nowo’.

‘Soco’, in which he featured Ceeza Mili, Spotless and Terri, is a fast-paced Afro-beat tune that has grown to become the most favourite song for the ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance.

In February 2014, Wizkid became the first ever Nigerian musician to have over 1 million followers on Twitter.

He went on to become the first Afro-beat artiste to appear in the 2018 Guinness World Records, for his contribution to Drake’s hit song ‘One Dance’.

The 27-year- old recently sold out the O2 hall in London; and is set to release a much anticipated album later in 2018.

He started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, .

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Serena Williams Skips Press Conference for Prince Harry’s Game at Audi Polo Challenge

Serena Williams postponed her Wimbledon media duties for