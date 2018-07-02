Winifred Oyo-Ita Leads Delegation on Study Visit to Malaysia

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, is leading a high powered delegation consisting of top officials from Federal and State Governments on a one-week Bench Marking and Study visit to Malaysia and Singapore.

Mrs Ekaete Umo, Head, Press and Public Relations, Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), in a statement in Abuja, said the visit was part of efforts at achieving global best practices in Nigerian civil service.

Oyo-Ita, upon assumption of office in 2016 said that her dream was to restore the integrity and dignity of service.

“To achieve this, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation(OHCSF) has developed the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) which was approved by the Federal Executive Council as a tool to guide the process of repositioning the service for effective service delivery.

“The Strategic Plan of the OHCSF places premium on building the capacity of the workforce (the Civil Servants) who are responsible for the interpretation and implementation of government policies.

“PSIN under the supervision of OHCSF has the mandate to provide competency-and demand driven training to Civil Servants to improve their capacity for effective and efficient service delivery.

“In line with this mandate, PSIN is seeking ways to ensure that the Nigerian Public Service is adequately positioned to carry out its functions and operations in line with global best practices.’’

Umo said that targeting the critical stakeholders and key players in Federal and States Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the PSIN was coordinating a Bench Marking Study visit to Malaysia and Singapore under the leadership of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to expose delegates to the workings of the Civil Service in those countries with a view to improving the quality, efficiency and proficiency of the Civil Servants in Nigeria as a whole.

On why Malaysia and Singapore were chosen, the Administrator of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo, said that the choice was based on the fact that Singapore and Malaysia were among the countries with globally rated efficient civil service.

Umo quoted Obatoyinbo as saying that the selection of the institutes and organisations to be visited by delegates was made after wide consultations so as to enable delegates to interact, share experiences and explore areas of partnerships aimed at improving the Nigerian Civil Service.

The delegation departed Nigeria for Malaysia on Saturday.l