Wizkid, Linda lkeji ‏Most Popular on Google Nigeria Search

Popular blogger and entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji and Popstar Ayodele Balogun also known as Wizkid have topped Google’s Nigeria search, the tech giant said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Country’s Manager Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said Google search is an important tool in Africa that can save money.

“Search is a very different product from what it was in 1998. Far from simply being a way to find information, it has become a crucial social and economic tool,” she said.

“This is especially true in Africa, where it has proven invaluable in helping people find jobs, start businesses, and even save money.”

The search, which covers the past ten years, is to mark the 20th anniversary of Google that was founded in 1998.

Other prominent personalities that made the 10-man list include: Olamide (third), President Muhammadu Buhari (fourth), Davido (fifth).

Multiple award-winning footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo came sixth to lead Barca star Lionnel Messi who came seventh.

Also, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj appeared eight and ninth respectively to beat Phyno who came tenth in the search that covers 2008 till date.