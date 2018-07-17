Wizkid Just Turned a Year Older, Checkout His Achievements

One of Nigeria’s top artiste Wizkid turns a year older today, 16th of July. The father of three has done well in changing the status quo and making Nigeria proud by selling out international concerts and getting nominations for international awards as well as winning them.

Here’s a list of Wizkid’s greatest achievements:

First African Artiste to bag seven Billboard Nominations

Billboard Chart, Photo: Africa ranking in the 2017 Billboard Music Awards which aired on May 21st. He bagged nominations for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Streaming Song (Audio), Top Collaboration, Top R&B Song, and Top R&B Collaboration.

Youngest African Artiste to get a Grammy nomination

Wizzy Wizzle as he is often called by Guardian Life’s cover star DJ Jimmy Jatt is also the youngest African Artiste to get nominated for a Grammy award Courtesy of the 2016 Drake album, Views.

Itunes World Chart record

Wizkid is the only Nigerian musician who not only made the number one spot on the iTunes World Chart but maintained that top spot for more than one week courtesy of “one dance”

Wizkid Is The First African Pop Star To Perform/Sell Out Royal Albert Hall In London

Wizkid is the first African to not only perform but also sell out London’s most iconic venue, Royal Albert Hall as Headliner, joining musicians like Beatles, Adele, Elton.

He sold out the venue in less than 72 hours and had a stellar performance.