Wizkid in Social media Hot water over Accusation of Abuse by Girlfriend Jada

According to Jada who has always defended Wizkid against other babymamas, she can no longer raise a child around domestic violence as the singer who lives with her continuously puts his hands on her, leaves her with bruises.

She took to her social media to share the news, she wrote;

From today Ayo and I no longer work together. I’ve been in an abusive relationship with him for years covering up for him time and time again. And I’m tried. Wiz continuously puts his hands on me, leaves me with bruises that I cover up from the world including my friends and family. It often feels like we are at war in the same house. I have done all I can to keep this all together but from today I let go.

You can support someone as much as you can but at some point you have to value yourself. You can support someone as much as you can but at some point you have to value yourself. I can’t raise my son in this kind of unhealthy environment.

Wizkid and Jada welcomed their son, Zion together in 2017.

Source: Naija Goodies