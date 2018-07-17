With Truecaller’s New Call Recording Feature, You Can Now Report Harassment and Fraudulent Calls

Truecaller has introduced a new Premium feature, Call Recording, to help report harassment and fraud for its users. This comes as another great upgrade in the company’s efforts to improve its Premium offerings.

The Truecaller app helps callers achieve more safe and efficient communications. From users identifying new business clients, to empowering women to avoid and report harassment, or for everyone being protected from potential fraud, Truecaller has been there to safeguard calls and SMS and give callers the right to know who is trying to get in contact. The new, added feature of Call Recording, will empower users to keep track of important conversations they have with businesses, colleagues, and people.

Call Recording has been developed in response to requests from Truecaller users for some time, and has been incorporated into the Premium package along with the ‘Who Viewed Your Profile’ feature.

How Call Recording Works

When a Premium user dials or receives a call, they can toggle on the recording feature from the Truecaller Caller ID screen. The recordings are then stored on the user’s phone.

All users who do not have a Premium subscription can try Call Recording for free on a 14-day trial.

Call recordings are stored locally on the user’s phone, and does not touch Truecaller’s servers. The user who records calls is responsible for following local laws around two-way consent.

Call recording is the latest in a number of innovations that Truecaller has introduced in the recent months to enhance the overall mobile experience for those who subscribe to its Premium service. Others are: Who Viewed My Profile; Adfree Experience; Contact Requests and Premium Badge.