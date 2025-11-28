Wike Terminates Apo-Karshi Road Contract, Re-awards Project At ₦30bn, Confirms Kubwa-Bwari Road Work

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has terminated the contract for the Apo-Karshi road, originally awarded to Kakatar Construction Company in 2011 for ₦6.4 billion, and re-awarded it to a new contractor with the capacity to deliver the project at ₦30 billion.

FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike announced the decision during a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja after inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects across the territory.

“Let me tell you the truth, we have terminated that contract; it has been re-awarded to SCC. If you go there now, you’ll see that they’ve started work. It’s a road that so many people are very interested in because it will decongest some of these areas,” Wike said. “We cannot continue to play politics when it comes to the welfare of the people. That contract has been terminated.”

Wike also disclosed that the Kubwa-Bwari road has been awarded and construction work is already underway, creating an alternative route to Bwari. “That’s also awarded to SCC. So, we can assure you that things are moving very well according to plan,” he said.

During his inspection of the Karu road project, the minister met with a property owner whose shop is earmarked for demolition to make way for the project. Wike assured the owner that the administration would provide adequate compensation.

“You cannot do something to block the water channels, and we are even sympathetic by saying that we are going to give you money, but we must allow the water to have its way, because if not, it will cause a lot of flooding. That will also not be good for the people living around there,” Wike explained.

The minister reiterated that the Karu road project, along with others such as the Apo-Wassa link from OSEX, will be among those commissioned during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s third-year anniversary celebrations.

“These projects are part of our ongoing commitment to ensure that infrastructure development meets the needs of residents while prioritizing public safety and urban planning,” Wike said.