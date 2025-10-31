FRIN, NOAN Partner To Empower Youths Through Sustainable Agriculture

The Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Association of Organic Agriculture Practitioners of Nigeria (NOAN) to empower Nigerian youths through sustainable and organic agricultural practices.

The collaboration, under the ECOWAS Youth Employability Project, aims to equip young Nigerians with hands-on skills and knowledge to foster agricultural innovation, enhance food security, and promote environmental sustainability.

The partnership was formalised during a courtesy visit by NOAN officials to the Director-General of FRIN, Dr. Zacharia Yaduma, at the Institute’s headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Dr. Yaduma explained that the partnership would focus on the joint implementation of the ECOWAS Youth Employability Project across South-West Nigeria, particularly through intensive training in organic farming, composting, soil conservation, and value-chain development.

As part of the initiative, FRIN recently hosted a five-day training workshop in Ibadan for youths aged 18 to 25. The programme provided participants with both theoretical and practical exposure to organic farming techniques, compost production, and biological input management.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Yaduma reaffirmed FRIN’s commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture and reducing youth unemployment through capacity-building initiatives.

“We are excited to collaborate with NOAN on this project, which will drive sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria. The training will not only enhance employability but also help young people establish viable agribusinesses that support environmental conservation and economic growth.” He said.

He added that the partnership seeks to promote ecological organic agriculture practices across the West African sub-region by equipping young farmers with the tools needed to adopt sustainable farming systems.

Dr. Yaduma further noted that the FRIN–NOAN collaboration would serve as a model for future alliances between government agencies, the private sector, and civil society groups working to strengthen agricultural resilience and food systems in Nigeria.