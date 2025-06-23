Who Has Won the FIFA Club World Cup? A Year-by-Year Look At Global Club Champions

Let’s be honest—football fans might argue all day over which league is the toughest, which derby is the fiercest, or which goal broke the internet. But when it comes down to crowning the best football club on the planet, the FIFA Club World Cup settles the debate, at least for a moment. This tournament, a melting pot of champions from every continent, has had its fair share of glory, heartbreak, and unforgettable drama.

So, who’s ruled the world, literally? Let’s take a winding walk through history—club by club, title by title—with a few eyebrow-raising facts along the way.

Real Madrid: The Kings of the Club World

Let’s start at the top, because why bury the lede?

Real Madrid has lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy five times—more than anyone else. And they didn’t just sneak in; they owned the 2010s. Their wins came in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022, mostly during the reign of their Champions League dynasty. Remember that Cristiano Ronaldo era? That team steamrolled everyone, everywhere, and their Club World Cup dominance just felt inevitable.

You could say the trophy practically lived in Madrid for a decade. Not many clubs can say that about any international competition.

Barcelona

Trailing just behind their eternal rivals, Barcelona has bagged three titles—in 2009, 2011, and 2015. These weren’t just wins; they were masterclasses. Prime Messi, Xavi, and Iniesta? It was like watching football played in another dimension.

What’s wild is that every one of those wins came under managers who believed in total football. And here’s a kicker: Pep Guardiola was in charge for two of them. Yep, we’ll talk about him more in a bit.

English Giants

The Premier League’s big boys took a while to warm up to the Club World Cup, but once they did, they made it count.

Manchester United claimed the crown back in 2008 .

claimed the crown back in . Liverpool , after their wild ride under Klopp, won it in 2019 —a year when they looked unbeatable.

, after their wild ride under Klopp, won it in —a year when they looked unbeatable. Chelsea got theirs in 2021, grinding out a win over Palmeiras after years of trying.

And Manchester City? They finally added it to their stacked trophy cabinet in 2023, beating Fluminense after sweeping through Europe. Pep again. That man has a monopoly on this trophy.

Bayern Munich

Let’s talk German precision. Bayern Munich won in 2013 and again in 2020. And honestly, both wins felt like box-checking. No drama, no fuss—just efficient, ruthless football.

In 2020, they capped off a perfect year, winning everything in sight. UCL, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal—and the Club World Cup was the cherry on top. Flick’s machine was firing on all cylinders, and it showed.

South American Clubs

Europe doesn’t always dominate. Remember Corinthians in 2012? They stunned Chelsea—a reminder that South American clubs can absolutely match Europe’s finest when it matters most.

Then there was São Paulo in 2005, taking down Liverpool. Internacional followed in 2006, beating Barcelona no less. If you’re sensing a trend, you’re not wrong—Brazilian clubs have had their golden moments, especially when the European sides underestimated them (or just hadn’t shaken off the jet lag).

Let’s not forget Internazionale in 2010 and AC Milan in 2007—Italian powerhouses at their peak. Those wins meant a lot in an era when Serie A still felt like the center of the football universe.

Most Trophies By A Coach -Pep Guardiola

Now, let’s take a detour—because it’s not just clubs that leave a mark. Pep Guardiola has more Club World Cup wins than any other manager. Four, to be exact:

2009 and 2011 with Barcelona

with Barcelona 2013 with Bayern Munich

with Bayern Munich 2023 with Manchester City

It’s honestly ridiculous. If the Club World Cup had a Hall of Fame, Pep would be the first name carved in stone. He’s not just winning; he’s shaping football history in the process.

What Happened in 2024?

Funny you ask. Nothing. FIFA hit the pause button in 2024 to prep for the new, expanded format launching in 2025. Instead of the usual 7-team tournament, it’s ballooning into a 32-team spectacle—kind of like the World Cup itself but for clubs.

It’ll be held every four years, so expect more global flavor, more chaos, and—let’s be honest—more commercial appeal. Whether it adds prestige or dilutes the magic, we’ll have to wait and see.

The Complete Winners List

Here’s your trophy sheet, from 2000 till now:

2023 : Manchester City def. Fluminense

: Manchester City def. Fluminense 2022 : Real Madrid def. Al-Hilal

: Real Madrid def. Al-Hilal 2021 : Chelsea def. Palmeiras

: Chelsea def. Palmeiras 2020 : Bayern Munich def. UANL

: Bayern Munich def. UANL 2019 : Liverpool def. Flamengo

: Liverpool def. Flamengo 2018 : Real Madrid def. Al-Ain

: Real Madrid def. Al-Ain 2017 : Real Madrid def. Gremio

: Real Madrid def. Gremio 2016 : Real Madrid def. Kashima Antlers

: Real Madrid def. Kashima Antlers 2015 : Barcelona def. River Plate

: Barcelona def. River Plate 2014 : Real Madrid def. San Lorenzo

: Real Madrid def. San Lorenzo 2013 : Bayern Munich def. Raja Casablanca

: Bayern Munich def. Raja Casablanca 2012 : Corinthians def. Chelsea

: Corinthians def. Chelsea 2011 : Barcelona def. Santos

: Barcelona def. Santos 2010 : Internazionale def. TP Mazembe

: Internazionale def. TP Mazembe 2009 : Barcelona def. Estudiantes

: Barcelona def. Estudiantes 2008 : Manchester United def. LDU Quito

: Manchester United def. LDU Quito 2007 : AC Milan def. Boca Juniors

: AC Milan def. Boca Juniors 2006 : Internacional def. Barcelona

: Internacional def. Barcelona 2005 : São Paulo def. Liverpool

: São Paulo def. Liverpool 2000: Corinthians def. Vasco da Gama

Does the Club World Cup Really Matter?

Some argue it’s just a shiny afterthought to the Champions League. Others swear by the bragging rights of global supremacy. For players from smaller confederations, it’s the biggest stage they’ll ever see. For European giants, it’s the final jewel in a trophy-laden season.

But one thing’s for sure—every year it’s played, only one team can say they’re the best club on Earth.