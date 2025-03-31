Western Marine Customs Bring Free Medical Care To Local Communities

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command (WMC), has rolled out a free healthcare programme as part of the service’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, aiming to improve community health and strengthen public relationships.

Speaking at the event on Friday, 28 March 2025, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), WMC, Comptroller Paul Bamishaye, underscored the significance of the programme.

He stated, “Health is wealth. This initiative, as directed by the CGC, is to promote cordiality, synergy, and cooperation with the community. We need to give something back to the community”.

He further emphasised the programme’s role in promoting national security and stability, saying, “With the current unrest in the country, this initiative will go a long way in fostering peace. When people see that we care for them, they are less likely to engage in actions that could threaten national security”.

The CAC expressed confidence that the programme would allow Customs to carry out its duties more effectively, with the support and cooperation of the community.

Residents of Apapa community who benefited from the free medical checkups and medication expressed gratitude to the NCS, acknowledging the impact of the outreach.

They noted that the gesture would help improve their overall well-being and strengthen their trust in the service.