Western Marine Command Unveils Sports Arena As CGC Urges Fitness And Community Engagement

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi MFR, has called on officers to prioritise physical and mental fitness to meet the demands of their duties, emphasising that a healthy workforce is critical to operational efficiency.

Adeniyi made the remarks on Wednesday during the commissioning of the Wale Adeniyi Sports Arena (WASA), alongside a newly constructed jetty and signpost, at the Western Marine Command in Lagos.

He explained that the facilities were provided not only for officers and men of the command but also for the host communities, noting that fitness is essential to maintaining performance and readiness.

“Our jobs are demanding, and we must maintain the right balance. This is why we encourage all officers to remain physically and mentally fit by making use of facilities like this,” he said.

The CGC further highlighted that similar recreational projects had recently been completed in other commands, including a standard football arena inaugurated in Kebbi State less than 48 hours earlier. He described these initiatives as part of a broader effort to enhance personnel welfare across the Service.

Adeniyi also commended the host community for improving cooperation with the command, saying that the strengthened rapport had facilitated the execution of development projects.

On the Service’s performance, Adeniyi revealed that the NCS exceeded its 2025 revenue target by about 11 per cent and projected improved results in 2026 through intensified trade facilitation efforts.

He noted that voluntary compliance among importers had increased significantly, with over ₦100 billion realised in 2025 through voluntary disclosures, a process where traders report and pay previously under-declared customs duties.

The CGC further disclosed that ongoing discussions with the National Assembly suggested that the Service’s 2026 revenue target could reach approximately ₦9 trillion.

Earlier, the Customs Area Controller, Western Marine Command, Comptroller Patrick Ntadi, described the sports arena as a corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at promoting youth development, community engagement, and sustainable peace.

Ntadi said the facility was named in honour of Wale Adeniyi, a former National Public Relations Officer of the Service, in recognition of his dedication, professionalism, and exemplary service.

He emphasised that the arena would provide a safe platform for youths to engage in constructive activities, helping to steer them away from crime, drug abuse, and other social vices.

“Security is not only about enforcement; it is also about prevention. By providing safe spaces for recreation and mentorship, we are investing in peace, stability, and the future of our community,” Ntadi said.

The CAC urged community leaders and stakeholders to take ownership of the facility to ensure its proper utilisation and maintenance.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by senior customs officers, representatives of security agencies, community leaders, and youths from the host communities.