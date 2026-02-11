FG Orders NAFDAC To Halt Enforcement Of Sachet Alcohol Ban

The Federal Government has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to suspend all enforcement actions related to the proposed ban on sachet alcohol and alcoholic products packaged in 200ml PET bottles.

It also warned the agency to immediately cease the sealing of factories and warehouses over the matter.

The directive was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Terrence Kuanum.

According to the statement, the decision followed a joint intervention by the Office of the SGF and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), which raised concerns about the potential security implications of continuing enforcement in the absence of a fully implemented National Alcohol Policy.

“Accordingly, all actions, decisions, or enforcement measures relating to the ongoing ban on sachet alcohol are to be suspended pending the final consultations and implementation of the National Alcohol Policy and the issuance of a final directive,” the statement read.

Kuanum noted that although the National Alcohol Policy had already been approved by the Federal Ministry of Health in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive, NAFDAC must refrain from enforcement measures until full implementation and further government directives are issued.

The suspension covers factory shutdowns, sealing of warehouses, and public campaigns emphasising the ban.

The government expressed concern that continued enforcement actions—described as a “de facto ban”—were already causing economic disruptions and posing security risks, particularly due to their impact on jobs, supply chains, and informal distribution networks across the country.

Kuanum said the latest directive reinforces an earlier order issued by the SGF’s office in December 2025, which had also suspended enforcement pending consultations and a final decision.

He added that the SGF’s office had received a letter dated November 13, 2025, from the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control, raising concerns about NAFDAC’s proposed enforcement actions and referencing existing National Assembly resolutions on the issue.

The letter, referenced NASS/10/HR/CT.53/77 and signed by the committee’s Deputy Chairman, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo, urged caution and policy alignment before implementation.

The Federal Government said it is currently reviewing legislative resolutions, public health considerations, economic implications, and broader national interest factors surrounding the proposed ban.

It further noted that the involvement of the National Security Adviser underscores that the issue has moved beyond regulatory concerns, warning that premature enforcement without coordinated policy implementation could destabilise communities, worsen unemployment, and trigger security challenges.

The government assured Nigerians and industry stakeholders that a final decision would be communicated after ongoing consultations and inter-agency coordination, in the interest of public health, economic stability, and national security.