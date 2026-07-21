Week 4 Pool Result for Sat 25, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 4 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 4 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 4 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 4 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 4; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 25-July-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|A.Leichhardt
|UNSW
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|2
|NSW Spirit
|WS Wanderers
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|3
|Rockdale
|Sutherland
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|4
|SD Raiders
|Marconi S.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|5
|St George C.
|Sydney Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|6
|St George S.
|Sydney FC
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|7
|Wollongong
|Blacktown C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|8
|Bankstown C.
|Canterbury B.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|9
|Central Coast
|B. Academy
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|10
|Dulwich Hill
|Western City
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|11
|Hakoah S.
|Rydalmere
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|12
|Inter Lions
|Prospect Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|13
|Macarthur R.
|Hurstville Z.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|14
|Newcastle J.
|Hills Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|15
|Northern T.
|Blacktown Sp
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|16
|Dandenong T.
|Altona Magic
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|17
|Melbourne C.
|Avondale
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|18
|Brunswick J.
|N. Geelong
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|19
|Manningham
|Melbourne K.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|20
|P. Melbourne
|Northcote C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|21
|Perth Glory
|Dianella W.E.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|22
|Perth RedStar
|Balcatta
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|23
|Sorrento
|Fremantle C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|24
|Stirling M.
|Armadale
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|25
|Western K.
|K. Olympic
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|26
|Adelaide C.
|WT Birkalla
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|27
|Ad. Comets
|FK Beograd
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|28
|Adelaide Utd.
|Sturt Lions
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|29
|Croydon
|Campbelltown
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|30
|NE Metrostars
|W. Adelaide
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|31
|Para Hills
|Playford
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|32
|Adelaide C.R.
|Fulham Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|33
|Adelaide O.
|S. Adelaide
|-:-
|-:-
|Void
|34
|Cumberland
|Blue Eagles
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|35
|Modbury Jets
|Ad. Atletico
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|36
|The Cove
|Ad. Cobras
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|37
|Cooks Hill U.
|Lambton J.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|38
|Edgeworth E.
|Newcastle O.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|39
|Kahibah
|B. Swansea U.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|40
|Maitland
|Broadmeadow
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|41
|Valentine
|Charlestown
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|42
|Western Bears
|Adamstown
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|43
|Belconnen U.
|O’Connor K.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|44
|Brindabella
|Canberra W.E.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|45
|Canberra J.
|Monaro P.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|46
|Canberra O.
|Queanbeyan
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|47
|Tigers FC
|Tuggeranong
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|48
|Mandurah C.
|Inglewood U.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|49
|Quinns
|Cockburn C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday