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Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Home Uncategorized Week 4 Pool Result for Sat 25, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 4 Pool Result for Sat 25, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 4 Pool Fixture for Sat 30, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 4 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 4 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 4 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 4 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 4; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 25-July-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1A.LeichhardtUNSW-:--:-Saturday
2NSW SpiritWS Wanderers-:--:-Saturday
3RockdaleSutherland-:--:-Sunday
4SD RaidersMarconi S.-:--:-Saturday
5St George C.Sydney Utd.-:--:-Saturday
6St George S.Sydney FC-:--:-Saturday
7WollongongBlacktown C.-:--:-Sunday
8Bankstown C.Canterbury B.-:--:-Saturday
9Central CoastB. Academy-:--:-Sunday
10Dulwich HillWestern City-:--:-Saturday
11Hakoah S.Rydalmere-:--:-Saturday
12Inter LionsProspect Utd.-:--:-Saturday
13Macarthur R.Hurstville Z.-:--:-Saturday
14Newcastle J.Hills Utd.-:--:-Saturday
15Northern T.Blacktown Sp-:--:-Saturday
16Dandenong T.Altona Magic-:--:-Saturday
17Melbourne C.Avondale-:--:-Saturday
18Brunswick J.N. Geelong-:--:-Saturday
19ManninghamMelbourne K.-:--:-Saturday
20P. MelbourneNorthcote C.-:--:-Saturday
21Perth GloryDianella W.E.-:--:-Saturday
22Perth RedStarBalcatta-:--:-Saturday
23SorrentoFremantle C.-:--:-Saturday
24Stirling M.Armadale-:--:-Saturday
25Western K.K. Olympic-:--:-Saturday
26Adelaide C.WT Birkalla-:--:-Saturday
27Ad. CometsFK Beograd-:--:-Saturday
28Adelaide Utd.Sturt Lions-:--:-Saturday
29CroydonCampbelltown-:--:-Saturday
30NE MetrostarsW. Adelaide-:--:-Saturday
31Para HillsPlayford-:--:-Saturday
32Adelaide C.R.Fulham Utd.-:--:-Saturday
33Adelaide O.S. Adelaide-:--:-Void
34CumberlandBlue Eagles-:--:-Saturday
35Modbury JetsAd. Atletico-:--:-Saturday
36The CoveAd. Cobras-:--:-Saturday
37Cooks Hill U.Lambton J.-:--:-Saturday
38Edgeworth E.Newcastle O.-:--:-Sunday
39KahibahB. Swansea U.-:--:-Sunday
40MaitlandBroadmeadow-:--:-Saturday
41ValentineCharlestown-:--:-Saturday
42Western BearsAdamstown-:--:-Saturday
43Belconnen U.O’Connor K.-:--:-Saturday
44BrindabellaCanberra W.E.-:--:-Saturday
45Canberra J.Monaro P.-:--:-Sunday
46Canberra O.Queanbeyan-:--:-Saturday
47Tigers FCTuggeranong-:--:-Saturday
48Mandurah C.Inglewood U.-:--:-Saturday
49QuinnsCockburn C.-:--:-Saturday
Week 5 Pool Fixtures for Sat 1, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

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