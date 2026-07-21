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Home [ MAIN ] COVER Week 1 Pool Result for Sat 4, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 1 Pool Result for Sat 4, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 1 Pool Fixture for Sat 9, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 51 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool resu1results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 51 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 51 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 51 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 1; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 04-July-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Blacktown C.Sydney Utd.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
2Manly Utd.SD Raiders0-:-01-:-0Home
3Marconi S.St George S.0-:-02-:-0Home
4RockdaleNSW Spirit1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
5SutherlandA.Leichhardt1-:-03-:-2Home
6UNSWSydney FC2-:-13-:-2Home
7WollongongSt George C.0-:-23-:-3ScoreDraw
8WS WanderersSydney O.1-:-12-:-1Home
9Bankstown C.Dulwich Hill2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
10Blacktown SpNewcastle J.1-:-17-:-2Home
11B. AcademyWestern City1-:-12-:-3Away
12Central CoastRydalmere0-:-21-:-2Away
13Hills UnitedNorthern T.1-:-01-:-2Away
14Macarthur R.Inter Lions1-:-23-:-2Home
15Brisbane C.Brisbane R.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
16Eastern S.Peninsula1-:-11-:-3Away
17Gold Coast K.Moreton C.E.1-:-12-:-1Home
18Gold Coast U.Magic Utd.1-:-21-:-3Away
19Qld LionsOlympic0-:-02-:-0Home
20Brisbane S.Logan L.1-:-13-:-2Home
21CapalabaSt George W.0-:-10-:-2Away
22North StarRedlands0-:-11-:-2Away
23Robina CityBroadbeach U.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
24Altona M.Melbourne C.0-:-20-:-3Away
25AvondalePreston Lions0-:-02-:-3Away
26George CrossOakleigh C.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
27Hume CityDandenong C.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
28S. MelbourneDandenong T.0-:-01-:-0Home
29LangwarrinEltham Red.1-:-21-:-6Away
30N. GeelongP. Melbourne0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
31N. SunshineManningham0-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
32Western Utd.Melbourne V.1-:-03-:-2Home
33ArmadaleOlympic K.0-:-21-:-6Away
34Dianella W.E.Perth Azzuri2-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
35Fremantle C.Bayswater C.1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
36Perth GloryBalcatta1-:-11-:-3Away
37Stirling M.Perth RedStar0-:-00-:-1Away
38Western K.Sorrento1-:-02-:-0Home
39Adelaide C.Para Hills2-:-02-:-0Home
40Adelaide Utd.Campbelltown0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
41FK BeogradW. Adelaide0-:-01-:-0Home
42NE Metro StarsWT Birkalla1-:-03-:-1Home
43Sturt LionsPlayford C.0-:-01-:-0Home
44Devonport C.Riverside O.3-:-04-:-1Home
45Glenorchy K.Clarence Z.2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
46Launceston C.Launceston U.VoidPPHome
47South East U.South Hobart0-:-01-:-0Home
48UlverstoneKingborough0-:-02-:-1Home
49Belconnen U.Canberra J.0-:-10-:-1Away
Week 4 Pool Fixtures for Sat 25, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

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