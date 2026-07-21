Week 1 Pool Result for Sat 4, Jul 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 51 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool resu1results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 51 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 51 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 51 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 1; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 04-July-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Blacktown C.
|Sydney Utd.
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|2
|Manly Utd.
|SD Raiders
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|3
|Marconi S.
|St George S.
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|4
|Rockdale
|NSW Spirit
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|5
|Sutherland
|A.Leichhardt
|1-:-0
|3-:-2
|Home
|6
|UNSW
|Sydney FC
|2-:-1
|3-:-2
|Home
|7
|Wollongong
|St George C.
|0-:-2
|3-:-3
|ScoreDraw
|8
|WS Wanderers
|Sydney O.
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|9
|Bankstown C.
|Dulwich Hill
|2-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|10
|Blacktown Sp
|Newcastle J.
|1-:-1
|7-:-2
|Home
|11
|B. Academy
|Western City
|1-:-1
|2-:-3
|Away
|12
|Central Coast
|Rydalmere
|0-:-2
|1-:-2
|Away
|13
|Hills United
|Northern T.
|1-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|14
|Macarthur R.
|Inter Lions
|1-:-2
|3-:-2
|Home
|15
|Brisbane C.
|Brisbane R.
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|16
|Eastern S.
|Peninsula
|1-:-1
|1-:-3
|Away
|17
|Gold Coast K.
|Moreton C.E.
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|18
|Gold Coast U.
|Magic Utd.
|1-:-2
|1-:-3
|Away
|19
|Qld Lions
|Olympic
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|20
|Brisbane S.
|Logan L.
|1-:-1
|3-:-2
|Home
|21
|Capalaba
|St George W.
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|22
|North Star
|Redlands
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|23
|Robina City
|Broadbeach U.
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|24
|Altona M.
|Melbourne C.
|0-:-2
|0-:-3
|Away
|25
|Avondale
|Preston Lions
|0-:-0
|2-:-3
|Away
|26
|George Cross
|Oakleigh C.
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|27
|Hume City
|Dandenong C.
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|28
|S. Melbourne
|Dandenong T.
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|29
|Langwarrin
|Eltham Red.
|1-:-2
|1-:-6
|Away
|30
|N. Geelong
|P. Melbourne
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|31
|N. Sunshine
|Manningham
|0-:-2
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|32
|Western Utd.
|Melbourne V.
|1-:-0
|3-:-2
|Home
|33
|Armadale
|Olympic K.
|0-:-2
|1-:-6
|Away
|34
|Dianella W.E.
|Perth Azzuri
|2-:-2
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|35
|Fremantle C.
|Bayswater C.
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|36
|Perth Glory
|Balcatta
|1-:-1
|1-:-3
|Away
|37
|Stirling M.
|Perth RedStar
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|38
|Western K.
|Sorrento
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|39
|Adelaide C.
|Para Hills
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|40
|Adelaide Utd.
|Campbelltown
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|41
|FK Beograd
|W. Adelaide
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|42
|NE Metro Stars
|WT Birkalla
|1-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|43
|Sturt Lions
|Playford C.
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|44
|Devonport C.
|Riverside O.
|3-:-0
|4-:-1
|Home
|45
|Glenorchy K.
|Clarence Z.
|2-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|46
|Launceston C.
|Launceston U.
|Void
|PP
|Home
|47
|South East U.
|South Hobart
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|48
|Ulverstone
|Kingborough
|0-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|49
|Belconnen U.
|Canberra J.
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away