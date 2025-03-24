Week 39 Pool Results For Sat 29 Mar 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 39 Pool Results: Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

This week’s Week 39 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.

Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.

WEEK: 39; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 29-March-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BournemouthMan City-:--:-Sunday
2BrightonNott’m For.-:--:-LKO
3FulhamCrystal P.-:--:-EKO
4PrestonAston V.-:--:-Sunday
5BurnleyBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
6CardiffSheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
7HullLuton-:--:-EKO
8LeedsSwansea-:--:-Saturday
9MiddlesbroOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
10NorwichWest Brom-:--:-Saturday
11PortsmouthBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
12StokeQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
13SunderlandMillwall-:--:-Saturday
14WatfordPlymouth-:--:-EKO
15BirminghamShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
16BlackpoolBolton-:--:-Saturday
17Bristol R.Mansfield-:--:-Saturday
18Cambridge U.Northampton-:--:-Saturday
19CharltonHuddersfield-:--:-EKO
20ExeterWrexham-:--:-Saturday
21ReadingPeterboro-:--:-Saturday
22RotherhamCrawley-:--:-Saturday
23StockportBurton A.-:--:-EKO
24Wigan A.Barnsley-:--:-Saturday
25WycombeLincoln-:--:-Saturday
26AccringtonBradford C.-:--:-EKO
27BarrowChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
28BromleySalford C.-:--:-Saturday
29CrewePort Vale-:--:-EKO
30DoncasterCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
31HarrogateGillingham-:--:-Saturday
32Milton K.D.Fleetwood-:--:-Saturday
33MorecambeSwindon-:--:-Saturday
34Newport Co.Notts Co.-:--:-Saturday
35WalsallA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
36AberdeenMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
37CelticHearts-:--:-Saturday
38DundeeRangers-:--:-LKO
39HibernianSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
40Ross CountyDundee Utd.-:--:-Sunday
41St MirrenKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
42Ayr Utd.Dunfermline-:--:-Saturday
43HamiltonRaith-:--:-Saturday
44MortonPartick-:--:-Saturday
45AlloaDumbarton-:--:-Saturday
46AnnanK. Hearts-:--:-Saturday
47ArbroathC. Rangers-:--:-Saturday
48Queen O’SthInverness-:--:-Saturday
49StenhsemuirMontrose-:--:-Saturday
