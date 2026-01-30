Week 32 Pool Fixtures For Sat 7, Feb 2026, UK 2025/2026

Find all the Week 32 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 32; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 07-02-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1ArsenalSunderlandSaturday
2BournemouthAston VillaSaturday
3BrightonCrystal P.Sunday
4BurnleyWest HamSaturday
5FulhamEvertonSaturday
6LiverpoolMan CitySunday
7Man UnitedTottenhamEKO
8NewcastleBrentfordLKO
9WolvesChelseaSaturday
10BirminghamLeicesterSaturday
11CoventryOxford Utd.Saturday
12DerbyIpswichEKO
13HullBristol C.Saturday
14NorwichBlackburnEKO
15PrestonPortsmouthSaturday
16SouthamptonWatfordEKO
17SwanseaSheff Wed.Sunday
18West BromStokeSaturday
19WrexhamMillwallSaturday
20A.WimbledonReadingSaturday
21BoltonBarnsleySaturday
22HuddersfieldBlackpoolSaturday
23LutonBradford C.EKO
24MansfieldExeterSaturday
25NorthamptonStevenageSaturday
26PeterboroWigan A.Saturday
27PlymouthLincolnSaturday
28Port ValeBurton A.EKO
29RotherhamCardiffSaturday
30StockportLeyton O.Saturday
31WycombeDoncasterSaturday
32Bristol R.ChesterfieldSaturday
33CheltenhamMilton K.D.Saturday
34ColchesterShrewsburySaturday
35CrawleyCreweEKO
36FleetwoodBromleySaturday
37GillinghamTranmereSaturday
38HarrogateCambridge U.Saturday
39Newport Co.GrimsbySaturday
40Notts Co.BarrowSaturday
41SwindonOldhamEKO
42WalsallBarnetSaturday
43AldershotHalifaxSaturday
44AltrinchamYeovilSaturday
45RochdaleCarlisleSaturday
46ScunthorpeSouthendSaturday
47TamworthHartlepoolSaturday
48WokingBoreham W.Saturday
49YorkForest G.Saturday
