Week 30 Pool Result For Sat 24, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 30 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 30 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 30 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 30 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 30; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 24-January-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalMan United-:--:-Sunday
2BournemouthLiverpool-:--:-LKO
3BrentfordNott’m For.-:--:-Sunday
4BurnleyTottenham-:--:-Saturday
5Crystal P.Chelsea-:--:-Sunday
6FulhamBrighton-:--:-Saturday
7Man CityWolves-:--:-Saturday
8NewcastleAston Villa-:--:-Sunday
9West HamSunderland-:--:-EKO
10BirminghamStoke-:--:-Saturday
11BlackburnWatford-:--:-Saturday
12Bristol C.Sheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
13HullSwansea-:--:-Saturday
14LeicesterOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
15MiddlesbroPreston-:--:-EKO
16MillwallCharlton-:--:-EKO
17PortsmouthSouthampton-:--:-Sunday
18Q.P.R.Wrexham-:--:-Saturday
19Sheff Utd.Ipswich-:--:-Saturday
20BlackpoolNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
21BoltonLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
22CardiffStockport-:--:-EKO
23DoncasterWigan A.-:--:-Saturday
24HuddersfieldBradford C.-:--:-EKO
25PlymouthLuton-:--:-EKO
26Port ValeExeter-:--:-Saturday
27ReadingBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
28RotherhamA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
29StevenageMansfield-:--:-Saturday
30WycombePeterboro-:--:-Saturday
31BarnetOldham-:--:-EKO
32BarrowCrawley-:--:-Saturday
33BromleySwindon-:--:-Saturday
34Cambridge U.Tranmere-:--:-Saturday
35CheltenhamGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
36ColchesterFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
37HarrogateGillingham-:--:-Saturday
38Milton K.D.Shrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
39Newport Co.Chesterfield-:--:-Saturday
40Notts Co.Crewe-:--:-EKO
41Salford C.Bristol R.-:--:-Saturday
42WalsallAccrington-:--:-Saturday
43AberdeenLivingston-:--:-Saturday
44Dundee Utd.St Mirren-:--:-Saturday
45FalkirkHibernian-:--:-Saturday
46HeartsCeltic-:--:-Sunday
47MotherwellKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
48RangersDundee-:--:-Sunday
49AirdrieRoss County-:--:-Saturday
