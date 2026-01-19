Week 30 Pool Fixtures For Sat 24, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

Find all the Week 30 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 30; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 24-01-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1ArsenalMan UnitedSunday
2BournemouthLiverpoolLKO
3BrentfordNott’m For.Sunday
4BurnleyTottenhamSaturday
5Crystal P.ChelseaSunday
6FulhamBrightonSaturday
7Man CityWolvesSaturday
8NewcastleAston VillaSunday
9West HamSunderlandEKO
10BirminghamStokeSaturday
11BlackburnWatfordSaturday
12Bristol C.Sheff Wed.Saturday
13HullSwanseaSaturday
14LeicesterOxford Utd.Saturday
15MiddlesbroPrestonEKO
16MillwallCharltonEKO
17PortsmouthSouthamptonSunday
18Q.P.R.WrexhamSaturday
19Sheff Utd.IpswichSaturday
20BlackpoolNorthamptonSaturday
21BoltonLeyton O.Saturday
22CardiffStockportEKO
23DoncasterWigan A.Saturday
24HuddersfieldBradford C.EKO
25PlymouthLutonEKO
26Port ValeExeterSaturday
27ReadingBarnsleySaturday
28RotherhamA.WimbledonSaturday
29StevenageMansfieldSaturday
30WycombePeterboroSaturday
31BarnetOldhamEKO
32BarrowCrawleySaturday
33BromleySwindonSaturday
34Cambridge U.TranmereSaturday
35CheltenhamGrimsbySaturday
36ColchesterFleetwoodSaturday
37HarrogateGillinghamSaturday
38Milton K.D.ShrewsburySaturday
39Newport Co.ChesterfieldSaturday
40Notts Co.CreweEKO
41Salford C.Bristol R.Saturday
42WalsallAccringtonSaturday
43AberdeenLivingstonSaturday
44Dundee Utd.St MirrenSaturday
45FalkirkHibernianSaturday
46HeartsCelticSunday
47MotherwellKilmarnockSaturday
48RangersDundeeSunday
49AirdrieRoss CountySaturday
