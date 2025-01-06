Airtel Nigeria Calls For Tariff Adjustment Amid Rising Costs

Airtel Nigeria supports the call for a review of telecom tariffs, citing operational costs that have surged by over 300% in the past two years. The telecom giant highlights the critical need to align tariffs with current economic realities to sustain high-quality services and advance Nigeria’s digital development.

Dinesh Balsingh, CEO of Airtel Nigeria, explains that tariffs in the telecom sector have remained static for over a decade despite significant increases in operating expenses. He emphasizes the necessity of reviewing pricing structures, stating:

“To meet the rising demand for digital connectivity and maintain service quality, it is essential to adjust tariffs to reflect the cost of operations.”

The company underscores the growing demand for robust digital infrastructure across industries like healthcare, education, and financial services. Airtel stresses that consistent upgrades and maintenance of telecom networks require substantial investments, which must be supported by fair pricing structures.

Airtel argues that a tariff review would secure the long-term sustainability of the telecom sector. The adjustments would enable operators to expand network coverage, improve service quality, and introduce advanced technologies, ensuring that Nigerians benefit from reliable and inclusive connectivity.

The call aligns with similar concerns raised by MTN Nigeria and industry bodies like the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON). These groups have long advocated for tariff adjustments, citing rising operational costs as a pressing issue.

While the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) considers the proposals, telecom operators continue to emphasize that a balance must be struck between affordability for consumers and sustainability for the industry. The focus remains on driving growth and maintaining Nigeria’s leadership in digital innovation.