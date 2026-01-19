Week 28 Pool Result For Sat 10, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

WEEK: 28; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 10-January-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Bristol C.Watford2-:-05-:-1Home
2BurnleyMillwall3-:-05-:-1Home
3Cambridge U.Birmingham0-:-22-:-3Away
4CharltonChelsea0-:-11-:-5Away
5CheltenhamLeicester0-:-20-:-2Away
6DerbyLeeds Utd.1-:-01-:-3Away
7EvertonSunderland0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
8FulhamMiddlesbro0-:-13-:-1Home
9HullBlackburn0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
10Man UnitedBrighton0-:-11-:-2Away
11NewcastleBournemouth0-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
12NorwichWalsall2-:-05-:-1Home
13PortsmouthArsenal1-:-21-:-4Away
14Sheff Utd.Mansfield1-:-23-:-4Away
15Sheff Wed.Brentford0-:-10-:-2Away
16StokeCoventry0-:-01-:-0Home
17SwanseaWest Brom0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
18TottenhamAston Villa0-:-21-:-2Away
19West HamQ.P.R.1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
20WolvesShrewsbury3-:-16-:-1Home
21Bradford C.RotherhamVoidPPHome
22Leyton O.Cardiff1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
23LutonStevenage0-:-02-:-1Home
24PeterboroBolton1-:-03-:-1Home
25StockportHuddersfield0-:-01-:-0Home
26AccringtonBarnetVoidPPHome
27ChesterfieldColchesterVoidPPHome
28CreweHarrogate0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
29OldhamNotts Co.VoidPPnoScoreDraw
30TranmereBromley0-:-10-:-2Away
31AberdeenRangers0-:-10-:-2Away
32CelticDundee Utd.2-:-04-:-0Home
33DundeeHearts0-:-10-:-1Away
34HibernianMotherwell0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
35LivingstonKilmarnock1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
36St MirrenFalkirk0-:-00-:-2Away
37Ayr UnitedAirdrie1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
38MortonDunfermlineVoidPPScoreDraw
39Queens PkSt J’StoneVoidPPAway
40RaithArbroath0-:-22-:-3Away
41AlloaMontroseVoidPPHome
42C. RangersInverness0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
43PeterheadHamiltonVoidPPHome
44Queen O’SthK. Hearts0-:-13-:-1Home
45StenhsemuirEast Fife2-:-05-:-0Home
46AnnanElginVoidPPHome
47DumbartonClydeVoidPPAway
48E. KilbrideSpartans FCVoidPPScoreDraw
49Edinburgh C.Stirling A.1-:-01-:-4Away
