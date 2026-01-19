Week 29 Pool Result For Sat 17, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

WEEK: 29; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 17-January-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaEverton0-:-00-:-1Away
2ChelseaBrentford1-:-02-:-0Home
3Leeds Utd.Fulham0-:-01-:-0Home
4LiverpoolBurnley1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
5Man UnitedMan City0-:-02-:-0Home
6Nott’m For.Arsenal0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
7SunderlandCrystal P.1-:-12-:-1Home
8TottenhamWest Ham0-:-11-:-2Away
9WolvesNewcastle0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
10CharltonSheff Utd.0-:-01-:-0Home
11CoventryLeicester0-:-12-:-1Home
12IpswichBlackburn2-:-03-:-0Home
13Oxford Utd.Bristol C.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
14PrestonDerby0-:-00-:-1Away
15Sheff Wed.Portsmouth0-:-00-:-1Away
16SouthamptonHull0-:-21-:-2Away
17StokeQ.P.R.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
18SwanseaBirmingham1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
19WatfordMillwall0-:-00-:-2Away
20WrexhamNorwich1-:-11-:-2Away
21A.WimbledonDoncaster0-:-00-:-1Away
22BarnsleyBlackpool1-:-02-:-1Home
23Bradford C.Cardiff0-:-21-:-2Away
24Burton A.Huddersfield1-:-13-:-1Home
25ExeterStevenage0-:-03-:-0Home
26Leyton O.Reading1-:-03-:-1Home
27LutonLincoln2-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
28MansfieldPort Vale0-:-03-:-0Home
29NorthamptonWycombe1-:-11-:-2Away
30PeterboroPlymouth0-:-10-:-1Away
31Wigan A.Bolton0-:-00-:-1Away
32AccringtonMilton K.D.0-:-20-:-2Away
33Bristol R.Colchester0-:-00-:-1Away
34ChesterfieldBromley0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
35CrawleyNotts Co.0-:-01-:-2Away
36CreweBarrow3-:-13-:-1Home
37FleetwoodCambridge U.0-:-11-:-2Away
38GillinghamNewport Co.1-:-13-:-2Home
39GrimsbyBarnet0-:-01-:-0Home
40OldhamCheltenham1-:-12-:-1Home
41ShrewsburyHarrogate0-:-01-:-0Home
42SwindonSalford C.1-:-22-:-3Away
43TranmereWalsall0-:-21-:-3Away
44AberdeenRaith1-:-01-:-0Home
45Dundee Utd.Ayr United0-:-02-:-0Home
46DunfermlineHibernian0-:-01-:-0Home
47KilmarnockDundee1-:-01-:-2Away
48LivingstonSt Mirren1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
49MotherwellRoss County0-:-01-:-0Home
