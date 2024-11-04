Week 19 Pool Results For Sat 9 Nov 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 19 Pool Results 2024: This week's football pool results are published on this page as soon as full-time live score confirmation is received. We also announce the results of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime, as agreed by them.

WEEK: 19; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 09-November-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BrentfordBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
2BrightonMan City-:--:-LKO
3ChelseaArsenal-:--:-Sunday
4Crystal P.Fulham-:--:-Saturday
5LiverpoolAston V.-:--:-LKO
6Man Utd.Leicester-:--:-Sunday
7Nott’m For.Newcastle-:--:-Sunday
8TottenhamIpswich-:--:-Sunday
9West HamEverton-:--:-Saturday
10WolvesSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
11BurnleySwansea-:--:-Sunday
12CardiffBlackburn-:--:-EKO
13DerbyPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
14HullWest Brom-:--:-Sunday
15LeedsQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
16MiddlesbroLuton-:--:-EKO
17NorwichBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
18PortsmouthPreston-:--:-Saturday
19Sheff Utd.Sheff Wed.-:--:-Sunday
20StokeMillwall-:--:-EKO
21SunderlandCoventry-:--:-Saturday
22BirminghamNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
23Bristol R.Lincoln-:--:-Saturday
24Burton A.Shrewsbury-:--:-EKO
25CrawleyHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
26ExeterCharlton-:--:-Saturday
27Leyton O.Blackpool-:--:-Saturday
28PeterboroCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
29StevenageReading-:--:-Saturday
30StockportBolton-:--:-Saturday
31WiganWycombe-:--:-Saturday
32WrexhamMansfield-:--:-EKO
33A.WimbledonGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
34BarrowColchester-:--:-Saturday
35CheltenhamBromley-:--:-Saturday
36ChesterfieldAccrington-:--:-Saturday
37DoncasterNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
38FleetwoodBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
39GillinghamPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
40HarrogateMorecambe-:--:-EKO
41Milton K.D.Swindon-:--:-Saturday
42Salford C.Carlisle-:--:-EKO
43TranmereNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
44AberdeenDundee-:--:-LKO
45Dundee Utd.Ross County-:--:-Saturday
46HibernianSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
47KilmarnockCeltic-:--:-Sunday
48MotherwellSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
49RangersHearts-:--:-Sunday
