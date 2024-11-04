2024 USA Election: Which Celebrities Support Each Candidate?

As the 2024 USA Election approaches, both major party candidates—Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump—are rallying support from high-profile celebrities. While Democrats have traditionally enjoyed an edge in Hollywood, Trump’s influence has brought a new wave of celebrity endorsements into Republican circles.

Though celebrity backing doesn’t guarantee votes, it’s an influential factor for some. According to a recent YouGov poll, 11% of Americans say a celebrity endorsement has changed their perspective on a political issue, and 7% report voting for a candidate because of celebrity support.

Here’s a look at which stars are backing each candidate.

Celebrities Supporting Kamala Harris

The Avengers

Several stars from Marvel’s Avengers franchise, including Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, and Paul Bettany, have publicly shown their support for Harris. Mark Ruffalo shared a video urging Americans to vote, calling for action on climate change, education, and reproductive rights. “We’re back,” Ruffalo posted, adding, “Let’s Assembly for Democracy.”

Taylor Swift

Pop icon Taylor Swift endorsed Harris on social media, posing with her cat Benjamin Button in a jab at Trump’s running mate JD Vance’s “childless cat lady” remarks. Swift stated, “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she champions causes that need a warrior.” Trump responded by saying Swift would “probably pay a price” for her stance.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Though a former Republican governor, Schwarzenegger announced his support for Harris, prioritizing national unity over party loyalty. He criticized Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results as “un-American,” saying, “It’s time to close this chapter of American history.”

Jennifer Lopez

At a rally in Las Vegas, Lopez addressed comments about Puerto Rico made at a Trump event, saying, “You can’t spell American without Rican.” She emphasized her pride as a “daughter of Puerto Rico.”

Madonna

Returning to the U.S. from Paris to cast her vote, Madonna posted, “Had to come home to vote Kamala Harris for president!”

Beyoncé

Appearing at a rally in Houston, Beyonce emphasized her support as “a mother who cares deeply about the world my children will inherit,” advocating for reproductive rights and unity.

Charli XCX

British pop star Charli XCX praised Harris’s approach to democracy and women’s rights. Her album Brat inspired Harris to engage with fans over social media, embracing the “brat summer” trend as a symbol of independence.

Bruce Springsteen

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen, performing at a rally in Georgia, voiced his confidence that Harris would defend democracy and women’s rights.

Eminem

At a Detroit rally, Eminem introduced former President Obama, who humorously referenced the rapper’s song Lose Yourself. Eminem later endorsed Harris, calling her a protector of freedoms.

Other stars endorsing Harris include Billie Eilish, Jennifer Aniston, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, and Cher.

Celebrities Supporting Donald Trump

Trump may lack the volume of A-list support his opponent enjoys, but his backers resonate with his voter base.

Elon Musk

Tech mogul Elon Musk, a recent convert to the Republican camp, has donated $75 million to a pro-Trump campaign and appeared onstage with him at a Pennsylvania rally, calling the election a “must-win.”

Hulk Hogan

Former wrestler Hulk Hogan attended Trump rallies, stirring fans by saying, “The energy here is something like I’ve never felt,” and calling the support “the most powerful force in the universe.”

Mel Gibson

According to reports, Gibson confirmed he would vote for Trump, implying dissatisfaction with Harris’s policies and describing her as ineffective.

Dennis Quaid

Speaking at a Trump rally, Quaid argued the choice between “a nation of law and order” and “wide open borders.”

Jon Voight

Longtime Trump supporter Jon Voight released a video urging voters to support Trump, warning that a Harris presidency would be “the most dangerous vote ever.”

Jake Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul, though unable to vote after moving to Puerto Rico, released a video urging followers to support Trump. He criticized the current state of the U.S., attributing its challenges to Democratic leadership over the last 16 years.

Kelsey Grammer

Grammer has described himself as a Republican in Hollywood and said his values align more with Christian teachings than Hollywood’s views.

Kid Rock

The musician has been a vocal Trump supporter, appearing at several of his rallies. He acknowledged his friendship with Eminem but stated he is “unequivocally MAGA,” citing a belief in Trump’s vision for the country.

As November approaches, both candidates hope these endorsements will sway voters, though the impact remains uncertain.