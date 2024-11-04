Week 20 Pool Results For Sat 18 Nov 2024 UK 2024/2025

WEEK 20 – UK 2023/2024 , 18-Nov-2023

#Past Coupon ResultsResultStatus
1Armenia(1) x (1)Walesscore drawFT
2Belarus(1) x (0)AndorraHomeFT
3Belgium(5) x (0)AzerbaijanHomeFT
4Bosnia-H.(1) x (2)SlovakiaAwayFT
5France(14) x (0)GibraltarHomeFT
6Hungary(3) x (1)MontenegroHomeFT
7Israel(1) x (2)RomaniaAwayFT
8Latvia(0) x (2)CroatiaAwayFT
9Liechtenstein(0) x (1)LuxembourgAwayFT
10Netherlands(1) x (0)IrelandHomeFT
11Portugal(2) x (0)IcelandHomeFT
12Scotland(3) x (3)Norwayscore drawFT
13Serbia(2) x (2)Bulgariascore drawFT
14Spain(3) x (1)GeorgiaHomeFT
15Sweden(2) x (0)EstoniaHomeFT
16Switzerland(1) x (1)Kosovoscore drawFT
17Blackpool(4) x (0)ShrewsburyHomeFT
18Stevenage(1) x (0)LincolnHomeFT
19Accrington(2) x (0)WrexhamHomeFT
20Barrow(1) x (0)CrawleyHomeFT
21Doncaster(P) x (P)Walsallscore drawPanel
22Forest G.(2) x (2)Grimsbyscore drawFT
23Gillingham(3) x (1)Salford C.HomeFT
24Harrogate(1) x (1)Swindonscore drawFT
25Mansfield(2) x (0)Newport Co.HomeFT
26Milton K.D.(P) x (P)Wimbledonscore drawPanel
27Notts Co.(4) x (2)Bradford C.HomeFT
28Stockport(2) x (0)ColchesterHomeFT
29Sutton Utd.(1) x (1)Tranmerescore drawFT
30C. Rangers(3) x (1)Stirling A.HomeFT
31Edinburgh C.(3) x (0)AlloaHomeFT
32Queen O’Sth(1) x (3)Kelty H.AwayFT
33Bonnyrigg RA.(0) x (2)ForfarAwayFT
34Clyde(0) x (4)East FifeAwayFT
35Dumbarton(1) x (0)ElginHomeFT
36Spartans(1) x (2)PeterheadAwayFT
37Stranraer(0) x (3)StenhsemuirAwayFT
38Barnet(0) x (2)GatesheadAwayFT
39Bromley(1) x (0)FyldeHomeFT
40Dorking W.(2) x (1)Boreham W.HomeFT
41Eastleigh(2) x (1)AltrinchamHomeFT
42Ebbsfleet(0) x (4)Oxford C.AwayFT
43Halifax(1) x (0)WealdstoneHomeFT
44Kidderminster(0) x (1)DagenhamAwayFT
45Rochdale(2) x (1)AldershotHomeFT
46Solihull M.(1) x (2)MaidenheadAwayFT
47Southend(2) x (1)ChesterfieldHomeFT
48Woking(0) x (1)OldhamAwayFT
49York(1) x (3)HartlepoolAwayFT
