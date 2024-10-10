Week 16 Pool Fixtures For Sat 19, Oct 2024, UK 2024/2025

WEEK: 16; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 19-10-2024
Pools FixturesStatus
1BournemouthArsenalLKO
2FulhamAston V.Saturday
3IpswichEvertonSaturday
4LiverpoolChelseaSunday
5Man Utd.BrentfordSaturday
6NewcastleBrightonSaturday
7SouthamptonLeicesterSaturday
8TottenhamWest HamEKO
9WolvesMan CitySunday
10BlackburnSwanseaSaturday
11CardiffPlymouthEKO
12HullSunderlandSunday
13LutonWatfordEKO
14MiddlesbroBristol C.Saturday
15MillwallDerbySaturday
16Oxford Utd.West BromEKO
17PrestonCoventryEKO
18Q.P.R.PortsmouthSaturday
19Sheff Wed.BurnleySaturday
20StokeNorwichSaturday
21BlackpoolBarnsleySaturday
22BoltonBurton A.Saturday
23Cambridge U.WiganSaturday
24CharltonStockportSaturday
25HuddersfieldBristol R.Saturday
26LincolnBirminghamSaturday
27MansfieldStevenageSaturday
28NorthamptonLeyton O.Saturday
29ReadingCrawleyEKO
30RotherhamWrexhamSaturday
31WycombePeterboroEKO
32AccringtonBarrowEKO
33Bradford C.GillinghamSaturday
34BromleyTranmereSaturday
35CarlisleHarrogateSaturday
36ColchesterCheltenhamSaturday
37CreweSalford C.Saturday
38GrimsbyWalsallSaturday
39MorecambeMilton K.D.Saturday
40Notts Co.A.WimbledonSaturday
41Port ValeFleetwoodSaturday
42SwindonDoncasterSaturday
43CelticAberdeenSaturday
44Dundee Utd.HibernianSaturday
45HeartsSt MirrenSaturday
46KilmarnockRangersSunday
47MotherwellDundeeSaturday
48St J’StoneRoss CountySaturday
49Ayr Utd.LivingstonSaturday
