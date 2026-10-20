Week 12 Pool Result for Sat 19, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 12 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 12 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 12 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 12 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 12; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 19-September-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Tottenham
|Aston Villa
|0-:-1
|2-:-3
|Away
|2
|Brighton
|Arsenal
|2-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|3
|Everton
|Ipswich
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|4
|Newcastle
|Hull City
|2-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|5
|Nottingham
|Coventry
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|6
|Cardiff
|Charlton
|2-:-1
|3-:-1
|Home
|7
|Millwall
|West Ham
|2-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|8
|Stoke
|Sheff Utd.
|0-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|9
|Birmingham
|Middlesbro
|0-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|10
|Burnley
|Derby
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|11
|Lincoln
|Swansea
|1-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|12
|Portsmouth
|Blackburn
|1-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|13
|Q.P.R.
|Preston
|0-:-2
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|14
|Wrexham
|Southampton
|1-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|15
|Barnsley
|Leicester
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|16
|Burton A.
|Mansfield
|2-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|17
|Blackpool
|Plymouth
|1-:-1
|2-:-4
|Away
|18
|Bromley
|Huddersfield
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|19
|Leyton O.
|Stevenage
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|20
|Luton
|Bradford C.
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away
|21
|Oxford Utd.
|Cambridge U.
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|22
|Peterboro
|Doncaster
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|23
|Reading
|Notts Co.
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|24
|Sheff Wed.
|Stockport
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|25
|Wigan A.
|Wycombe
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|26
|Rochdale
|Oldham
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|27
|Walsall
|Port Vale
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|28
|Accrington
|Newport Co.
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|29
|Barnet
|Fleetwood
|1-:-1
|3-:-1
|Home
|30
|Chesterfield
|York City
|0-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|31
|Colchester
|Cheltenham
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|32
|Crewe
|Shrewsbury
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|33
|Exeter
|Tranmere
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|34
|Gillingham
|Bristol R.
|0-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|35
|Grimsby
|Crawley
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|36
|Northampton
|Rotherham
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|37
|Salford C.
|Swindon
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|38
|Dundee FC
|Motherwell
|2-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|39
|Hibernian
|Aberdeen
|0-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|40
|St. J’Stone
|Falkirk
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|41
|St. Mirren
|Dundee Utd.
|0-:-3
|0-:-3
|Away
|42
|Kilmarnock
|Hearts
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|43
|G. Morton
|Dunfermline
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|44
|Livingston
|Inverness
|1-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|45
|Partick
|Raith
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|46
|Stenhsemuir
|Arbroath
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|47
|Roma
|Inter
|2-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|48
|VfB Stuttgart
|B. Dortmund
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|49
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|1-:-1
|1-:-3
|Away