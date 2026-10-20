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Home Business News SPORTS Week 12 Pool Result for Sat 19, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 12 Pool Result for Sat 19, Sep 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 12 Pool Fixtures for Sat 24 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 12 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 12 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 12 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 12 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 12; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 19-September-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1TottenhamAston Villa0-:-12-:-3Away
2BrightonArsenal2-:-03-:-0Home
3EvertonIpswich1-:-01-:-0Home
4NewcastleHull City2-:-02-:-1Home
5NottinghamCoventry0-:-00-:-1Away
6CardiffCharlton2-:-13-:-1Home
7MillwallWest Ham2-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
8StokeSheff Utd.0-:-02-:-1Home
9BirminghamMiddlesbro0-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
10BurnleyDerby1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
11LincolnSwansea1-:-01-:-2Away
12PortsmouthBlackburn1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
13Q.P.R.Preston0-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
14WrexhamSouthampton1-:-02-:-1Home
15BarnsleyLeicester0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
16Burton A.Mansfield2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
17BlackpoolPlymouth1-:-12-:-4Away
18BromleyHuddersfield1-:-12-:-1Home
19Leyton O.Stevenage0-:-01-:-0Home
20LutonBradford C.0-:-10-:-1Away
21Oxford Utd.Cambridge U.1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
22PeterboroDoncaster0-:-10-:-2Away
23ReadingNotts Co.0-:-02-:-0Home
24Sheff Wed.Stockport0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
25Wigan A.Wycombe0-:-00-:-1Away
26RochdaleOldham1-:-02-:-0Home
27WalsallPort Vale1-:-02-:-0Home
28AccringtonNewport Co.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
29BarnetFleetwood1-:-13-:-1Home
30ChesterfieldYork City0-:-02-:-0Home
31ColchesterCheltenham0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
32CreweShrewsbury1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
33ExeterTranmere0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
34GillinghamBristol R.0-:-03-:-0Home
35GrimsbyCrawley2-:-02-:-0Home
36NorthamptonRotherham0-:-00-:-1Away
37Salford C.Swindon0-:-01-:-0Home
38Dundee FCMotherwell2-:-12-:-1Home
39HibernianAberdeen0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
40St. J’StoneFalkirk0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
41St. MirrenDundee Utd.0-:-30-:-3Away
42KilmarnockHearts1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
43G. MortonDunfermline0-:-00-:-1Away
44LivingstonInverness1-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
45PartickRaith0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
46StenhsemuirArbroath1-:-01-:-0Home
47RomaInter2-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
48VfB StuttgartB. Dortmund0-:-00-:-1Away
49SevillaBarcelona1-:-11-:-3Away
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