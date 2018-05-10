Ways on How to Nurture Your Beards

Having a full beard is a big deal, especially in recent years when beard gang has become a thing. It is regarded by a certain “cabal” as a right of passage into masculinity or even a turn-on for the ladies

Sadly, genetics and testosterone levels play a major role in determining the rate at which one’s beards grow; however, having thick and full beards is not an easy feat for many men.

The good news is, the process can be fast-tracked even though it requires patience and commitment. Jumia Nigeria, your trusted online store gives you the secret to growing a fuller beard fast.

Keep A Clean Face: Using mild soap and warm water, rinse your face at least twice daily. This will encourage the growth of tiny facial hairs. Removing dead skin cells by scrubbing your face regularly will also stimulate hair growth.

Be Conscious Of Your Diet: Foods that are rich in protein such as fish and eggs, red meat, cheese, milk, cashew and almond nuts, can also help to a large extent. Fruits like grapes, oranges and apples and vegetables like cabbage should also be an important part of your diet. Drinking a lot of water and exercising regularly can also improve blood circulation and stimulate hair growth. While this might be quite challenging if you stay in Lagos, you will need to sleep well and stay away from stress, as it may lead to hair loss.

Make Castor or Beard Oil Your Friend: Apply castor oil on your beards every day before you go to bed. This promotes the growth of facial hair and keeps it in good condition.

Make Use Of Natural Supplements: Natural supplements like Biotin which is rich in vitamins B6, C and E can help your beards grow faster, as they improve both quality and growth of facial hair. Biotin also patches up any beard gaps left.

Suspend Smoking: Attention Science Students! Nicotine, a natural product of tobacco, slows the body from absorbing nutrients. Besides, a common side effect of nicotine is hair loss. Smoking also interferes with the circulation of blood due to vessel constriction, so it is advisable to stop smoking during the period you want your beards to grow.