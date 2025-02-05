WAPCo Suspends Gas Supply from Nigeria To Benin, Togo For Pipeline Maintenance

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) announces the temporary suspension of natural gas supply from Nigeria to Benin and Togo to carry out pipeline maintenance.

The company also confirms a partial suspension of gas supply to Ghana, as deliveries to Tema (Ghana) remain on hold, while supply to Takoradi (Ghana) continues.

In a statement released on Tuesday, WAPCo’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Dr. Isaac Doku, states that the maintenance work takes place from February 5 to March 2, 2025.

Scope of Maintenance Work

The maintenance includes pigging and in-line inspection of the 569-kilometer offshore pipeline from Ajido, Lagos State, Nigeria, to Takoradi, Ghana. It also involves replacing critical subsea valves at Tema (Ghana) and Cotonou (Benin) to enhance operational safety.

As a result, reverse flow transportation of natural gas from Ghana’s Western Region to Tema, along with gas transportation from Nigeria to Cotonou (Benin), Lomé (Togo), and Tema (Ghana), remains suspended. However, gas supply from Nigeria to Takoradi, Ghana, continues to facilitate pipeline cleaning and inspection.

Regulatory Compliance and Industry Standards

WAPCo states that the maintenance project is a regulatory requirement conducted every five years, following industry best practices to ensure pipeline integrity and efficiency.

The company highlights that the first phase of the maintenance exercise concludes in December 2024, focusing on the onshore section of the pipeline within Nigeria. The second phase, starting on February 5, 2025, targets the offshore section of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

“WAPCo carries out these inspections every five years (or on a risk-based schedule) as part of its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the WAGP and ensuring its safe and reliable operation across the West African region,” the statement reads.

The company also states that it actively engages key stakeholders to ensure smooth execution of the project and acknowledges the support of the governments of Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, and Togo.

Commitment to Safe Execution

WAPCo’s General Manager, Operations & Maintenance, Auwal Ibrahim, emphasizes the company’s commitment to engaging relevant stakeholders and ensuring the safe execution and successful completion of the project.

The West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) operates as a bi-directional system, supplying gas from both Nigeria (east) and Ghana (west) to different parts of the region.