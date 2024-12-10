WAEC Staff Protest For Salary Increase, Call For Improved Economic Consideration

Staff members of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) headquarters in Yaba staged a peaceful protest yesterday, demanding a salary increase to mitigate the impact of the prevailing economic challenges in Nigeria.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the protesters disclosed that workers are seeking a 30 per cent salary increment from the council’s management, but only 25 per cent has been offered.

“We decided to protest today to push for our demand. Although we are not covered by the new minimum wage for civil servants in Nigeria, we all face the same economic realities. Is it too much to ask the management to consider our plight?” the employee queried.

In response to the protest, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adeyegbe, told THISDAY that discussions are underway to resolve the matter.

“A meeting has just been concluded, and we are working on resolving all the issues. Whatever the outcome, we will communicate it. This is not something that is so serious, and everywhere is calm now,” Adeyegbe stated.

When asked if WAEC implements the minimum wage structure, Adeyegbe explained, “We conducted a salary review aligned with the federal government’s adjustment, and we are currently working on further improvements.”

The protest highlights ongoing concerns over workers’ welfare amid Nigeria’s economic downturn, underscoring the need for more proactive measures to address employee grievances.