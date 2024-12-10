Rivers Governor Hands Over Upgraded Housing Facility To NAF

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has officially handed over a newly constructed residential building for officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Port Harcourt NAF Base in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

During the inauguration ceremony, Governor Fubara underscored the state government’s commitment to complementing the efforts of the military and federal government by enhancing the welfare of servicemen. He described the residential quarters as a token of appreciation for the military’s collaboration in combating crime and safeguarding lives and property across the state.

The housing project, initially conceived in 2017 with a budget of N212 million, was reviewed to N454 million under the Fubara administration to ensure its completion. The governor highlighted the importance of prioritising the welfare of NAF personnel, emphasising that comfortable housing would bolster their performance and operational efficiency.

“This project predates our administration but was left unfinished. Upon assuming office, we recognised its importance and completed it. For us, N454 million is a small price for the support we receive from the Nigerian Air Force,” Fubara stated.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to support institutions like the NAF that play critical roles in protecting the lives and assets of Rivers State residents. He added that the state government would continue to partner with security agencies to safeguard the national economy, deter oil theft, and ensure the safety of all citizens.

“It is not only the President’s responsibility to address these issues. As a state government, we are doing our part to improve the welfare of officers who protect us. This is why we made the 115 Special Operations Group Base more attractive and operationally effective,” he added.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, who performed the inauguration, lauded the Rivers State Government for its unwavering support of the Nigerian Air Force. He described the project as a testament to the enduring partnership between the state and the military, noting its positive impact on the morale and welfare of personnel.

“The facility will significantly improve the quality of life for NAF personnel and their families, enhance operational readiness, and foster stronger civil-military cooperation,” Abubakar said.

Similarly, the Commander of the 115 Special Operations Group, Air Commodore Ali Idris, commended Governor Fubara for his exemplary leadership and strategic contributions to enhancing the welfare of NAF personnel.

The inauguration reinforces Rivers State’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Nigerian Air Force and supporting initiatives that enhance security, protect national assets, and improve the lives of security personnel.