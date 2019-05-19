Vincent Kompany Bids Manchester City Goodbye for Anderlecht

A day after leading Manchester City to a historic domestic treble, team captain Vincent Kompany has announced his departure.

He has signed a three-year contract with top Belgian side Anderlecht – who incidentally introduced the Congoloese-Belgian to the round leather game at the age of six.

The 33 year-old Belgian defender led City to a 6-0 whitewash of hapless Watford FC to lift the English FA Cup at Wembley stadium.

But just as fans were soaking in the moment of triumph, Kompany stunned the global football world by leaving the Etihad stadium after eleven years.

Kompany penned the reason for his departure in an open letter :

“DEAR ALL, I AM GRATEFUL TO ALL THOSE WHO SUPPORTED ME ON A SPECIAL JOURNEY, AT A VERY SPECIAL CLUB.

I REMEMBER THE FIRST DAY, AS CLEAR AS I SEE THE LAST.

I REMEMBER THE BOUNDLESS KINDNESS I RECEIVED FROM THE PEOPLE OF MANCHESTER. I WILL NEVER FORGET HOW ALL MAN CITY SUPPORTERS REMAINED LOYAL TO ME IN GOOD TIMES AND ESPECIALLY BAD TIMES. AGAINST THE ODDS YOU HAVE ALWAYS BACKED ME AND INSPIRED ME TO NEVER GIVE UP…………. A SPECIAL WORD ALSO TO PEP AND THE BACKROOM STAFF: YOU’VE BEEN SUPERB. YOU’VE FOLLOWED ME THROUGH SO MUCH HARDSHIP. YOU MADE ME COME BACK STRONGER EVERY TIME. THANK YOU SO MUCH………”

Kompany also thanked his wife, children, siblings and father.

He also expressed regret that his late mum never lived to experience his eleven years of adventure in England.

Back to my roots

Kompany explained that going back to Anderlecht was the logical thing to do.

“I WANT TO SHARE MY KNOWLEDGE WITH THE NEXT PURPLE GENERATIONS, “WITH THAT, I WILL ALSO PUT A BIT OF MANCHESTER IN THE HEART OF BELGIUM.”

Shinning season

Kompany helped Manchester City win all titles in the concluding season: Community Shield (August 2018), Carabao cup (February), Premier League and now FA Cup (May).

In his eleven years, Kompany won four league titles ( 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19), two Community shield (2012, 2018), four League cup (2013–14, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19), and and two FA Cup ( 2010–11, 2018–19 ).

On a personal level, Kompany has won the following:

Manchester City Official Supporter’s Player of the Year: 2010–11

Manchester City Player’s Player of the Year: 2010–11

Premier League Player of the Season: 2011–12.

He has been appointed player/coach of top Belgian side Anderlecht of Brussels.