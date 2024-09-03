BREAKING: Dangote Refinery Unveils First Petrol Sample,  Declares Product for Nigerians and Africans.

Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group, has unveiled the first sample of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. Dangote made this presentation on Tuesday during a broadcast at his refinery located in the Ibeju-Lekki Area of Lagos State.

The 650,000-capacity refinery has conducted a test run of the product, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s domestic petroleum refinery.

“I would like to salute the people of Nigeria and the government of President Bola Tinubu for giving us the platform for growth, development, and prosperity. I also want to thank him personally for creating the idea of the Naira for crude. Doing that will give Naira stability.

“As we have this refinery working, it will show the true consumption of Nigeria; we can track every loaded truck and ship,” he said

He also said that his refinery will meet the demands of not only Nigerians but also sub-Saharan Africa.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University