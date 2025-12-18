FG Inspects Victor Attah Airport For International Upgrade

The Federal Government has inspected facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo as part of efforts to upgrade the airport to full international operations.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, led the inspection alongside members of a Federal Government technical committee. The exercise focused on assessing infrastructure and operational readiness at the airport.

In a statement, the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, said the delegation was divided into three technical groups to speed up the process. Each group inspected key areas including the terminal building, the aerodrome and control tower, and the runway and airside facilities.

Moshood noted that Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, ensured a smooth and well-coordinated visit throughout the inspection.

According to the statement, members of the delegation expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work at the airport. The team commended the airport’s design, which allows seamless movement of passengers between domestic and international flights.

The delegation included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Yakubu Kofarmata, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Chris Najomo, and other senior aviation officials.

Keyamo disclosed that a technical committee has been set up to drive the upgrade process. He directed committee members to mobilise to site from the first week of January 2026 to fast-track outstanding work required for full international operations.