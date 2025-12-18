NCAA Approves Resumption Of Flights At Ibadan Airport

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the resumption of scheduled flight operations at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan.

The approval was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Suleimon Olanrewaju.

According to the statement, the approval is contained in a letter dated December 16 and addressed to the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The NCAA granted a provisional interim operational permit for the commencement of scheduled flights at the airport.

The regulator said the decision followed a review of safety-critical facilities, operational arrangements and mitigation measures. This came after recent developments at the aerodrome and additional information provided by FAAN.

Olanrewaju said the approval reflects efforts by the Oyo State Government to upgrade the airport to international standards. Projects carried out include the extension and widening of the runway, improvement of airfield lighting, construction of a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage facility, and a new protocol lounge.

In February, the NCAA shut down the airport for six months to allow maintenance and upgrade works. The closure followed concerns over infrastructure gaps identified by regulators.

In September, the Oyo State Government flagged off a ₦41 billion upgrade of the airport as part of plans to achieve full international status.