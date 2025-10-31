Vervelife 8.0 Trainers Gear Up For Grand Finale, Set To Light Up Lagos On November 1, 2025

Ahead of the highly anticipated Verve Life 8.0 Grand Finale, Africa’s biggest fitness and lifestyle event, Verve, Africa’s leading payment card brand, hosted an exclusive Meet and Greet with the powerhouse lineup of trainers set to headline this year’s edition of the grand finale.

The pre-event gathering brought together the vibrant Vervelife fitness community and star trainers from across Africa including Nigeria’s best in the game namely; Ekemini Ekerette (Kemen), Mayowa Morgan (Mayorfit), Anwanabasi Udoh (Coach Trebla), Dolapo (Dolly) Philips, Sandra Osaigbovo, Gbenga Akinpelu (Benfit), Alvin Lee from Kenya, Ebunoluwa Omolola (Dami), Moses Oyije (Ceejay), Eyo Effiong (Macblake), Taiwo Lawal (TL Funky)and Elvis Eko, Jane Amuta (Body by Jane), Jane Okafor (Jane Dovey), and a selection of South Africa’s best trainers including Nkululeko Dlamini (King of Squats), Gakearabe Khumalo (Mamiki Slayqueen) and Mapule Ndlovu (Queenfitnass), among other stellar acts. The room buzzed with energy, inspiration, and a shared commitment to wellness, perfectly setting the tone for what promises to be an electric grand finale.

Speaking at the event, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, said:

“Vervelife has truly grown to become the biggest fitness event in Africa in line with its vision from Day 1. This year’s theme, ‘Elev8’, captures the spirit of everything we have set out to achieve this season. From the awareness campaigns to the stellar lineup of trainers, engaging activities, and even the choice of venue (Eko Hotel), every element reflects that desire to raise the bar. This year’s edition will be different, both in production and overall experience, so everyone’s encouraged to bring their A-game and deliver an unforgettable, exhilarating experience for participants.

We appreciate the support of our trainers, partners and team all through the last 7 seasons of Vervelife. This support has been an invaluable part of the brand’s success. Once again, we’re poised to show the world what Vervelife truly represents and raise the FOMO sky high.”

Also speaking, Kemen, CEO PureFitness Africa and Vervelife technical partner, highlighted the transformative impact of the Vervelife platform on the trainers’ personal and professional growth. He noted:

“Vervelife has left an indelible effect on us as fitness professionals. The platform has elevated our visibility and relevance on the global fitness stage, and in turn, we’ve continued to push ourselves to grow, innovate, to deliver the best possible experience for participants. Each year, Verve Life challenges us to raise the bar, to become better trainers and stronger brands, and that’s a journey we embrace wholeheartedly. Our partnership with Verve Life keeps evolving, and this year, we are looking forward to creating even more exciting and memorable moments with the community.”

The epic grand finale is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos with an invigorating multi-attraction fitness event starting by 7am and an exclusive but thrilling afterparty set for 7pm at the same venue. Over the years, Vervelife has evolved into one of Africa’s most vibrant fitness and wellness movements, reflecting Verve’s commitment to promoting healthy living, fostering a sense of community, and inclusivity. The initiative blends fitness, fun, and lifestyle into an immersive experience that inspires people to live healthier, more rewarding lives.

The 2025 Vervelife Grand Finale will feature an eclectic mix of high-energy workouts, engaging challenges and attractions, music, entertainment, and networking opportunities for participants across all fitness levels.

The countdown is on. Register now at myverveworld.com/life and follow our social media handles@vervelife_ and @vervecard for the latest updates.