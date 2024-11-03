2024 USA Election: Two Days To Go—Polls, Campaign Strategies And Key Updates

With just two days until the 2024 USA election on Tuesday, November 5, candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump campaigned heavily in North Carolina, a critical swing state. Both candidates have frequented the state over the past four days, emphasizing the importance of securing support in key battleground regions.

According to the Election Lab at the University of Florida, over 73 million Americans had already cast their ballots by Saturday, underscoring high voter engagement as the election nears.

Harris and Trump Rally Across North Carolina

Harris held a rally in Charlotte, joined by musician Jon Bon Jovi and singer-songwriter Khalid, before making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York City. Trump, meanwhile, campaigned in Virginia and later traveled to North Carolina with stops in Gastonia and Greensboro.

2024 USA Election Latest Polling Insights

The race remains incredibly close nationwide. According to a report by FiveThirtyEight, Harris leads by a slim margin of 1 percentage point, holding 47.9 percent to Trump’s 46.9 percent—within the margin of error. Neither candidate has reached the critical 50 percent threshold.

In the historically Democratic “Blue Wall” states, Trump is slightly ahead in Pennsylvania at 47.9 percent, compared to Harris’s 47.6 percent. However, Harris holds a narrow lead in Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump is also leading by 1 to 3 points in states like Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona.

A notable shift has emerged in Iowa, where a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll places Harris 3 points ahead of Trump, 47 to 44. The survey suggests that Harris is gaining traction among women, particularly older and independent voters. Conversely, Trump’s base appears less solid, with only 89 percent of Republicans currently supporting him.

Harris’s Election Campaign Strategy on Saturday

In her North Carolina campaign stop, Harris urged young voters to participate, recognizing their potential impact even as younger demographics tend to vote in lower numbers compared to older age groups.

“I see the promise of America in the young leaders voting for the first time,” Harris said, highlighting issues like gun violence and climate change. She also criticized Trump, asserting he lacks a genuine plan for the future, adding, “If elected, Trump would focus on personal vendettas. But when I am elected, I’ll work on behalf of the American people.”

Harris’s speech was momentarily interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters, to whom she responded, “We all want that war in the Middle East to end.” Earlier in Atlanta, she described Trump as “unstable” and seeking “unchecked power.”

Her day concluded with an appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside Maya Rudolph, who portrays her character. “I’m going to vote for us,” Rudolph quipped to Harris.

Trump’s Election Campaign Stops on Saturday

Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Virginia and then events in North Carolina, where he addressed media criticism and immigration. He took credit for diminishing public trust in U.S. media, saying, “I’m very proud of that because I’ve exposed them as being fake.”

On immigration, Trump promoted a message of American communities reserved for citizens, warning that uncontrolled immigration could erode political power in Black communities. He repeated unsubstantiated claims about migrants from countries like the Congo, suggesting they were “released from prisons” before coming to the U.S.—a claim for which no evidence exists.

Final Campaign Plans for Harris and Trump

Harris’s 2024 USA Election Schedule: On Sunday, Harris will campaign in Lansing, Michigan, before moving to Pennsylvania on Monday. In Pennsylvania, she plans to rally in key areas, including Allentown, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, to secure support on election eve.

Trump’s 2024 USA Election Schedule: Trump will travel to Pennsylvania and return to North Carolina on Sunday, ending his campaign with a rally in Raleigh on Monday. North Carolina has grown increasingly competitive, with Trump currently polling slightly ahead in the state.

With both candidates making their final appeals in key battlegrounds, these last days of campaigning will likely be pivotal in determining the outcome on Election Day.